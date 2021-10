The Residential Housing Association is a student-led organization on campus at SSU, focused on providing opportunities for residents to engage with the campus community, while encouraging a more pleasant residential life. RHA represents the students on campus and advocates for their residential needs, and there is currently an open application for students that would like to be a part of RHA. Anyone can join whether they are a first or fourth-year student, but it is helpful if the student resides on campus.

HOUSING ・ 2 DAYS AGO