What to Watch Wednesday - Midnight Mass

If you love high stakes, you're in luck. A lot of the best shows and movies coming out this week are dealing with matters of life and death. In Season 2 of Netflix's Another Life, the whole planet is at stake. Killers are on the loose in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Netflix's You, and technically HBO's Succession. If that's not your speed, you do have a few great options: Apple TV+ is dropping a cool new Todd Haynes-directed documentary on The Velvet Underground, and NBC is wife-swapping whole families in Home Sweet Home.

