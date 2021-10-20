BUILDING BLOCKS: Karcher Middle School

Meece Middle School's PTA recently held a school-wide fundraiser candy sale, and the money raised will go directly to supporting student learning through-out the school year. On Friday, October 1, 2021, students who sold chocolate received their prizes that began with a DJ Glow Party where they celebrated with their friends and showed off their new dance moves. Our top seller was Miller Washam who sold 19 cases of chocolate. Michael Coffey and Kevin Wilson also received a top seller prize for selling 11 cases of chocolate. Meece Middle School would like to give a special shout-out to Chick-Fil-A for helping sponsor this successful event. Special thanks to our PTA and everyone that helped support Meece Middle School during our fundraiser.

