BUILDING BLOCKS: Karcher Middle School

Comstock Park — The new LINKS program at Mill Creek Middle School gives eighth-grader Lilly Czypera the opportunity to make a difference in the life of a classmate. This is the second year for the LINKS program, a peer-to-peer support program that pairs a general education student with a student with special needs. About 30 students with Individual Education Plans are paired with those who apply to be part of the program and receive course credit.
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - West Middle School held their annual Rock-a-thon today to raise funding for the school’s various music programs, including band, orchestra, and choir. The Rock-a-thon is an event where students raise money by rocking nonstop in rocking chairs in the schools gymnasium. The event also features...
Shaw Middle School, built in the late 1950s, looked the part of a traditional mid-century middle school with its long hallways lined with lockers, equally spaced rectangular classrooms, and sprawling gymnasium. When the opportunity to renovate and rebuild the school emerged, administrators embraced a new vision of what a middle could be – a space for community, connection, creativity, and innovation. This vision has come to life in the recently completed Shaw Middle School.
BOSWELL, Pa. – The North Star School Board decided at Tuesday’s meeting that a special assembly will be scheduled in the spring to decide the fate of the North Star Middle School once and for all. Conversation about the building wasn’t on the agenda, but buildings and grounds supervisor Terry...
The choirs at T.S. Hill Middle School in Dexter performed their first live concert since December 2019 in the middle school gym. The 2020/21 school year concerts were performed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 6th, 7th and 8th grade choirs each performed two selections. All three choirs then combined for a final performance.
Meece Middle School's PTA recently held a school-wide fundraiser candy sale, and the money raised will go directly to supporting student learning through-out the school year. On Friday, October 1, 2021, students who sold chocolate received their prizes that began with a DJ Glow Party where they celebrated with their friends and showed off their new dance moves. Our top seller was Miller Washam who sold 19 cases of chocolate. Michael Coffey and Kevin Wilson also received a top seller prize for selling 11 cases of chocolate. Meece Middle School would like to give a special shout-out to Chick-Fil-A for helping sponsor this successful event. Special thanks to our PTA and everyone that helped support Meece Middle School during our fundraiser.
West End Middle School in Nashville has become the first school in Tennessee to adopt a F.L.A.G. Program for their school and organize a student Flag Club. The F.L.A.G. Program was created to instill pride and respect among students towards the United States Flag and their respective State Flags. The acronym F.L.A.G. stands for “Fly, Lower, And Gather”.
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Students, teachers, staff, and community members recently celebrated the opening of the 17th middle school in Prince William County during a ribbon-cutting and dedication program. Potomac Shores Middle School, the beautiful, state-of-the-art school designed by Moseley architects, is in the Potomac District, serving students in sixth through eighth grade.
Students at the Salmon River Middle School have been participating in the Student of the Month Program. The program focuses on the featured character trait from the Book of the Month. The books of the month are chosen based on content that addresses human feelings and encourages the values of empathy and caring. The character trait identified for September was acceptance. The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Alcoholism/Chemical Dependency Prevention Program awarded students who exhibited this trait with gift bags.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was all blue skies and open waters for Surfside students Thursday morning. They were able to get outside and explore the St. Andrews Bay. “It’s better than doing work, I mean, it’s better than being in the classroom,” Hayley Sexton, a Surfside Middle School student, said.
On Oct. 20, water was shut off at Red Hills Middle School. Richfield City was installing a new water line to a home being built in the area, when an old water line was struck and ruptured. Due to this, there was no running water at the school. A message...
The Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) program in the Humboldt School system is expanding from the elementary level to the middle school level. That was the message during the regular monthly meeting of the Humboldt School Board on Monday night, Oct. 18. Middle school instructors Jason Hoag, Emily Peterson...
The South Tama County Board of Education heard an update from the Middle School Project Task Force during the board’s regular meeting on Oct. 18. Task Force volunteers Elizabeth Dolezal and Larry Fletcher detailed to the board some of the challenges and complications the group has faced in recent weeks as it prepares to deliver a recommendation to address South Tama’s century-old middle school facility.
Grayson County Middle School has placed among the top 30% of middle schools in the state of Kentucky, making it a Best Middle School in the recent U.S. News & World Report Rankings. This was the publication’s first-ever ranking of public middle schools. Schools were assessed on their share of...
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- School rivalries often start as east versus west, but in Oak Creek, East Middle School and West Middle School came together through music when last year's concerts were cancelled. "It was something that was tough -- to give up our concerts," Amy Baker, the choir director...
The school district reported a COVID case at Rye Middle School Tuesday evening. Dear Rye Middle School Families, Faculty, and Staff,. The District was informed today of an individual at Rye Middle School who has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently in quarantine and was last in school today, Tuesday, October 12. Due to federal health privacy laws, additional information about the individual cannot be released. There are no additional quarantines required based on this case.
MARS, Pa. — Plans for a gas station to be built next to the Mars senior high school and middle school have parents aggravated. Leaders are considering building either a GetGo or a Sheetz. The Sheetz could be built on one side of Route 228, but some parents told Channel 11 they’re worried about beer being sold so close to a school.
RANDOLPH TWP. - Students in Maria Reilly’s "Heritage Spanish Speakers" class at Randolph Middle School completed a project where they created Spanish guitars with images representing their Hispanic Heritage. Students who take this course speak Spanish at home, and the purpose of this course is to instill pride in their...
