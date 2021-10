Urban Decay Eternals Marvel Studios Eyeshadow Palette ($65.00 for 0.45 oz.) is a new, limited edition eyeshadow palette for the holiday season that included seven (mostly) matte shades complemented by eight shimmery shades. I found the quality to be all over the place, but oddly, the mattes were harder to blend out; sometimes Urban Decay’s matte eyeshadows are powdery, but they tend to blend out fine, so it was unexpected. The shimmers tended to be drier or sheerer and would be more usable for someone who always uses their shimmer eyeshadows wet.

MAKEUP ・ 11 DAYS AGO