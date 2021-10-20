CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PayPal Exploring Acquiring Pinterest

By George Kamau
techweez.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia based financial company Paypal is in talks to acquire photo-sharing social network Pinterest. Bloomberg reports that people familiar with the talks have discussed a potential price of around $70 a share. The private discussions led by Paypal could potentially value Pinterest at roughly $39 billion. This wouldn’t be...

techweez.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

This startup wants to scan the eyes of every person on Earth in exchange for a free cryptocurrency; 100,000 people already signed up

The world is never short of great and impactful ideas. However, once in a while technology startups come up with strange ideas that sound like something out of a sci-fi movie. One of those outlandish ideas is a metallic orb developed by Worldcoin, a startup that scans people’s eyes in exchange for free cryptocurrency.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jony Ive
techweez.com

Unstable Carrier Aggregation, Brand Issue?

Hey guys, so I have this weird phenomenon I can’t explain with my limited knowledge. I have MI 9T Pro and Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017), both of which are LTE-A ready. Funny thing is, the Sammy is extremely stable with Safaricom’s 4G+ (plus it shows an icon), but doesn’t work with Faiba. Checking NetMonster app, I can see that it keeps connecting and disconnecting the 700+1800 that Faiba uses on 4G+ (but doesn’t show the icon). After a few seconds (less than 5) it disconnects from 700 mHz band and retains the 1800 one.
CELL PHONES
pulse2.com

PayPal (PYPL) Reportedly Exploring $45 Billion Purchase Of Pinterest (PINS)

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is reportedly looking to buy Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) in a $45 billion deal. These are the details. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is reportedly looking to buy Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) in a $45 billion deal. This could be the biggest technology deal this year and it shift PayPal more towards what is known as a “Super App.”
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why Leading Brands Are Turning to Customization & Personalization Strategies to Drive Growth, Profitability

Leading companies are constantly looking for ways to drive growth, improve their bottom line and create a loyal customer base. In addition, the pandemic has caused a major surge in online consumer purchasing, providing tantalizing opportunities for new and old brands to reach their customers directly. But how can these companies stand out from their competitors? How can they differentiate while staying on brand? Is there a way to maintain margins and reduce discounting in the face of major supply chain disruptions? “To many brands, these problems may seem intractable or, at best, extremely difficult to overcome,” said Jud Barr, CEO of...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinterest#Linkedin#Online Coupons#Bloomberg#Honey#Venmo#Lovefrom
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES
PIX11

How to add your digital vaccine card to your Apple Wallet

(KTLA) — Apple released iOS 15.1 for the iPhone on Monday and the software update brings several new features to the iPhone, including the ability to add a digital vaccination card to Apple Wallet for fast access. The feature is slightly better than previous solutions since it doesn’t require a third-party app. Also, the vaccine […]
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Why Levi’s and Nike Top This China-Centric Ranking

Fashion brands disproportionately outscored other consumer goods, technology and automotive companies a new report. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
techweez.com

Microsoft is in agressive tech talent hiring spree in Kenya, and there are casualties

Microsoft causing problems in the Kenya tech ecosystem by hiring all the top software engineers, creating a shortage for the existing Kenyan tech companies. Microsoft announced it was opening an engineering hub, the Africa Development Centre (ADC), with sites in Nairobi and Lagos. It promised to spend $100m and partner with local universities to develop a curriculum to “build our talent pipeline”. “Everyone was happy to see these big tech companies come to the continent,” says Homawoo, speaking at Lori’s offices. “It was confirmation that the sacrifices that tech entrepreneurs had made five years earlier, was the right thing to do.” But not long after Microsoft entered the Kenyan market, local start-ups felt the pinch of its presence. The tech heavyweight began an aggressive hiring spree, aiming to fill 500 software engineering roles at the ADC’s two hubs by 2023. Smaller companies in the area, such as Lori, Cellulant, Twiga Foods and others, who had invested in and trained young engineers, were swiftly outbid.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy