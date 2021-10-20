CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth cancels Northern Ireland trip on medical advice

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth has cancelled an upcoming trip to Northern Ireland on medical advice. The 95-year-old monarch - who was recently seen using a walking stick at an engagement - is "disappointed" that she cannot visit the country, and she is looking forward to doing so "in the future". A...

WDBO

Queen Elizabeth: What happens when the queen of England dies?

Queen Elizabeth, the longest-ruling monarch in the history of England, turned 95 this year, and while she has enjoyed excellent health during her life, no one lives forever. So what happens when the inevitable day comes and the queen passes into history?. A story published in The Guardian laid out...
DesignerzCentral

Prince William Takes Over For Queen Elizabeth

Prince William learned who was boss on all matters in the Royal Family in a dispute over his wedding outfit. The Mirror reports The new Duke of Cambridge was preparing to get married in front of millions and millions of people around the world and wanted to make sure he looked his best.
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth's Doctors Deliver an 'Unfair' Warning Over the Monarch's Health

Queen Elizabeth II has reached the ripe old age of 95, and with that has come some more restrictive health rules from her doctors. According to a report from Vanity Fair, the monarch Is being asked to forgo her favorite gin martinis. "The Queen has been told to give up her evening drink which is usually a martini," a family friend told the publication. "It's not really a big deal for her, she is not a big drinker, but it seems a trifle unfair that at this stage in her life she's having to give up one of very few pleasures."
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch 'Coaching' Prince George To Be King, Feared To Taint Her Image By Supporting Prince Andrew

Kdrama & Kpop Editor Jastine has a degree in journalism and took classes in international law and business communication. Prince George is, without a doubt, being raised like a normal kid. As a matter of fact, not only is he obsessed with playing soccer as he also loves hunting for insects in the garden with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
AFP

Queen Elizabeth II is forced to slow down at age 95

After seven decades of relentless service, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has reached a "turning point" after a night in hospital forced her to take advice to slow down and cut back on engagements. The 95-year-old cancelled her appearance at the UN climate conference, which starts on Sunday in Scotland, a rare move for the workaholic monarch and all the more telling given her personal commitment to environmental issues. Buckingham Palace said she was "disappointed" to pull out, but that the decision was taken following medical advice "to rest". It also came as a blow to organisers of the UN summit, with the queen's star power sure to attract attention to any event.
Action News Jax

Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks, accepting doctors’ advice to cut back on her busy schedule, Buckingham Palace said Friday. The 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual...
townandcountrymag.com

19 Photos of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Sparkling in Diamonds

Queen Elizabeth may have her Cullinan diamonds, among other fabulous jewels, but daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, isn't very far behind when it comes to mastering spectacular displays of royal ice. And since officially joining the Firm in 2005, the future queen of England has shown a particular penchant for diamonds, whether they are her own (like her beloved Van Cleef & Arpels Magic Alhambra earrings and her family tiara) or on loan from the Queen (see: her many, many brooches). Consider, notably, that for her very first official function at Buckingham Palace in 2005, Camilla borrowed the Delhi Durbar tiara, arguably the most extravagant diadem in the Windsor vaults. Below, 19 photos of the Duchess of Cornwall's fabulous diamond-flecked moments.
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth II & Kate Middleton's Bond is Closer Than We Thought After the Monarch's Recent Health Scare

The past few days have been pretty difficult for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II has been listening to the advice of her physicians and getting some rest, opting to forgo certain trips to Northern Island and, more recently, the COP26 Climate Conference. Luckily, the monarch has the support of her family during this time, and it seems as though Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, have grown a lot closer amid the queen’s health scare. Now, we already know that Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton are very close. After all, the queen has practically been grooming the Duchess of...
