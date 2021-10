The Faribault Falcons ended their home schedule undefeated with a 43-14 win tonight over the Marshall Tigers at Bruce Smith Field. Faribault took awhile to get going after scoring on their opening drive of the game on a Matthias Lenway 1 yard plunge into the end zone. Senior kicker Edwardo Solis kicked the extra point. The Falcons converted on a 4th and 15 during the drive thanks to a pass from Hunter Nelson to Lenway to keep the drive alive.

