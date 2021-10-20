CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

10 Best Free-to-Play Horror Games on Android and iOS

By Sidharta F. Rasidi
thenerdstash.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month’s October, which means it’s Halloween season. Depending on your place and conditions, hanging out at a crowded costume party or going trick or treating from house to house with friends might prove impossible to do. Nevertheless, for cases like this, video games always come to the rescue. And you...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Nintendo 64: Here’s Where You Can Buy the Nostalgic Console

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. After 25 years in the game, Nintendo 64 hasn’t lost its luster among gamers who crave the nostalgia of one of Nintendo’s most recognizable consoles. Despite going out of production in 2002 (to make room for the Nintendo Game Cube, another popular old-school console), these collectible consoles are still available online. Named for its 64-bit processing unit, the Nintendo 64 debuted in Japan in July...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best GPS Games to Play Outdoors

GPS games are a fantastic way to get outdoors and enjoy some fresh air. As you move through the real world, your environment in the game changes. The more time you spend outside working through quests and missions, the farther you get in the game. Whether you want to play...
TECHNOLOGY
My Nintendo News

iOS and Android game Mega Man X DiVE could be coming to Switch

Datamining on the latest Mega Man game for iOS and Android suggests that Capcom is planning a Nintendo Switch port of the game. Mega Man X DiVE is developed by Capcom Taiwan and has received good scores on both the App Store and the Google Play Store. Dataminers have found that code referencing “NS” (Nintendo Switch) has been found in the game along with flags for amiibo support. Capcom has yet to announce a Nintendo Switch version of Mega Man X DiVE.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Games#Mobile Games#Netease Games#Ios#Google Play Store#Dungeon Nightmares
rockpapershotgun.com

Best Roblox horror games: great scary games in Roblox

What are the best horror games in Roblox? It's October once again, so naturally our minds are turning to Halloween. There are so, so many horror games in the world to choose from, especially since it's a genre that lends itself so well to short indie offerings. What I'm getting at here is that there are tons of scary games on Roblox, and if you fancy giving some a go this spooky season, we've put together a list of all-time favourites and current big trends.
VIDEO GAMES
Collider

7 Horror Video Games to Play in the Dark This Halloween

Once again, it is officially October! And with the month’s arrival comes changing leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and all things spooky and spine-tingling. That means there’s no better time of the year for scaring yourself silly with some great horror games. It's time to turn down the lights, huddle under the blankets, and hope your clammy hands can still hold a controller after a few jumpscares. Without further ado, here are 7 horror games to help get you into the spirit of the spooky season.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Headlines

Gaming Accounts For Majority of Consumer Spend On Android & iOS

It’s not exactly a secret that gaming is quite popular on both Android and iOS. AppFollow has just released a new research which basically shows that gaming accounts for the majority of consumer spend on both Android and iOS. Gaming accounts for vast majority of consumer spend on Android. AppFollow,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Google
yourchoiceway.com

Best Games To Play On Google Assistant

Home alone? Not if you have a Google Assistant-powered device. We've collated some of the best games you and your new best buddy can play at home together. The Google Assistant never fails to keep us entertained. Almost certainly built into at least one device you have at home - whether it be your Android smartphone, Google Home/Nest speaker, tablet or smartwatch - Google's quirky personality will ensure you are never alone. Below we've compiled some of our favourite games you can play using Google Assistant, alone or with friends.
RECIPES
pocketgamer.com

Taboo, the classic vocabulary board game, is coming to iOS and Android as a digital title

Beloved classic Taboo is landing on mobile devices later this year, bringing tons of tabletop mayhem to friends and families worldwide. Developer and publisher Marmalade Game Studio's Taboo - Official Party Game is taking the word guessing game to both iOS and Android devices, featuring in-game video chat functions to enable loads of multiplayer goodness no matter where you are in the world.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

The best free Xbox Series X games you can play right now

The best free Xbox Series X games cast a wide net over multiple genres. From Call of Duty: Warzone to Roblox, Fortnite to Destiny 2, Brawlhala to Warframe – we’ve gathered a list of games that cater to all tastes. A number of the games featured also appear over on our best free PS5 games list, but we’ve tried to pick out Xbox-exclusive numbers here, or games that, for one reason or another, are more popular on Microsoft’s latest consoles. Microtransations mean you always have the option to part with real-life money if you so desire, but each and every one of the entries on this list can nevertheless be enjoyed without spending a dime.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Top 10 best cooking games for iPhone and iPad (iOS)

What's cooking? These ten iPhone cooking games, that's what. And we mean that quite literally. You might be surprised how popular cooking games for iOS are. We've got the Google search data to back it up. Contrary to the commands of our parents, it seems we all love playing with...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Townscaper is a charming city-builder and one of the best sandbox games on Android

Townscaper is a well-reviewed indie city-building sandbox game that's been available on PC and consoles since August, and this week it has made its way to mobile. The developer describes it as an experimental passion project, and I'd have to say that lines up with my experience. This isn't a traditional game, there are no goals, but it is a delightful sandbox where you can build gorgeous Mediterranean-style towns and cities by simply tapping on your screen. It's so easy a child could do it. Ultimately, this part of the appeal, that anyone can pick up and play Townscaper, which suits on-the-go mobile play perfectly.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

The Fox in the Forest is a digital adaptation of the card game that's available now for iOS and Android

Dire Wolf Digital has announced that their mobile and PC adaptation of the card game The Fox in the Forest is now available for iOS, Android and PC. Dire Wolf is well-established in the digital adaptation realm, having previously released excellent mobile versions of Root, Raiders of the North Sea, and Sagrada. So, hopes are similarly high for their latest effort.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

PlayStation State of Play Announced for October 27

With the year almost coming to an end, many are wondering what the future of gaming looks like. After 2 years of the global pandemic shuttering performance in studios, people began to take notice of the trend. A domino effect, if you will, cascaded upon the market starting with transitioning to work from home stations. Many feared that the industry itself would regress into smaller releases like recent developments in certain studios. Aside from this, Sony’s most recent pivot to online video presentations has given them a chance to overcome this. With constant updates to the PlayStation State of Play presentations, fans are always in the know on the latest PS5 and PS4 titles. Now, it seems that Sony is returning with a new State of Play October edition full of new info and reveals.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Here is Your First Look at GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition

Rockstar Games has finally drawn the curtains and unveiled the very first in-game footage of GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition. In case you missed the memo, the GTA III, Vice City, and San Andreas trilogy are getting a remaster through the recently announced Definite Edition and will be available for all current console platforms and PC this November. However, with this release, the “legacy version” (read: original digital releases) of all three games has been taken down from all online storefronts.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Best Horror VR Games you can play on Oculus Quest 2, PSVR and Valve Index

Halloween is fast approaching and we have the perfect trick to get you into the spooky season spirit: play one of these frightening horror VR games. If you find that scary movies aren’t terrifying enough for you anymore, then these games will be the perfect cure – they put you right in the middle of the action and are sure to give you a proper fright.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Nintendo Switch Horror Games To Play Ahead Of Halloween

The Nintendo Switch has earned praise over the years for being a perfect bridge between handheld gaming and a more traditional home console experience. It's also the best console for ensuring that you'll never get a good night's sleep, as not even the usually impregnable fortress of your bedsheets can save you from the monsters contained within that console once a few horror games have been downloaded. With the recent release of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model also visually amplifying those handheld terrors and Halloween around the corner, now's a great time to look at the games that are worth having on that device in the spookiest of all months.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Wolfenstein Download for Android & IOS

Wolfenstein, in its classical sense, is a first person corridor shooter. The player must travel from point A to point B while simultaneously eliminating the Nazis, otherworldly creatures that were created by German scientists to subjugate the planet. Not to be overlooked, the bosses are also futuristic. Battles with ringleaders...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy