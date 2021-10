The top of my weekly AP top 25 ballot came together pretty easily Saturday night/Sunday morning. The bottom part, however, was a chore. We’ll start with the obvious: The Florida Gators are no longer in my rankings after the loss to a reeling LSU team. I simply don’t see a justification for putting Dan Mullen’s 4-3 team in the top 25. Assuming others agree, this will be the first time in a decade that no teams are in the Associated Press poll. I wrote more about that here.

