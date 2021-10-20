CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Deal: Buy Anker Soundcore Motion+ Speaker for $102 (Retail Price $150)

By Daily Deals
gizmochina.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnker Soundcore Motion+ Speaker which generally retails for $150 is now available at a discounted price of $101.83 only at AliExpress. Please note that this is a limited stock offer. WHERE TO BUY. Anker Soundcore Motion+ Speaker at...

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs — here are the best deals

It’s always a good idea to upgrade your home theater with 4K TV deals as long as you’ve got the budget. With Best Buy TV deals, you’ll be able to afford TVs that you didn’t think you could, ranging from 50-inch TV deals to 70-inch TV deals. As these massive displays become cheaper, you no longer have to empty your savings if you choose to purchase one for your living room.
ELECTRONICS
Stuff.tv

Anker’s Soundcore Frames are swappable smart sunglasses fit for every face

Speakers improve your specs, but it takes the right look to make them truly smart. Particular about protecting your peepers? Good news: Anker’s new Soundcore Frames ship in 10 interchangeable styles to suit every face. Whether you opt for aviators or wayfarers, you’ll find two audio drivers in each arm to amplify the OpenSurround stereo effect. Need to take a call? A private listening mode reduces sound leakage, while noise-masking mics mean mates and voice assistants should hear you more clearly. Control Bluetooth streams by tapping on the touch controls – or let wear detection pause your playlist automatically. Anker reckons you’ll get 5.5 hours of playback from a single charge, while a 10-minute boost will refill the water-resistant Frames for another 90. Shipping in November, a primary pair will set you back £150, with optional further styles going for £50 each. Lenses are swappable too, so you can drop in tinted shields or prescription panels.
APPAREL
Gadget Flow

Anker Soundcore Frames Bluetooth glasses totally immerse you in audio—and style

Improve your music-listening experience while staying apprised of what’s going on around you. And do it while wearing the Anker Soundcore Frames Bluetooth glasses. Available in 10 stylish designs, these spectacles have a quick-release system that lets you swap one out for the other. The Pull and Plug switchable design lets you change between them depending on your outfit or occasion. Delivering up to 5.5 hours of playtime, these glasses work with Soundcore’s magnetic charger to fast-charge. That option gives you 1.5 hours of playtime after just 10 minutes of charging. You’ll love the OpenSurround audio with two customized drivers in each arm. And they pair with your connected device for use on phone or video calls. Moreover, you can easily control them using your touch or voice thanks to their compatibility with voice assistants. Finally, they’re IPX4 rated for splash resistance.
The Verge

Anker announces Soundcore’s first audio glasses, priced at $200

Anker is joining in on the trend of glasses that pull double duty as music listening devices. Today the company’s Soundcore brand announced the $199.99 Soundcore Frames. That price gets you the glasses’ temples and a frame of your choosing. The frames can be swapped out for any of the 10 different designs, but the chunky side temples always stay the same polished black style. They’re due to start shipping in mid-November and will be available from Anker’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy among other retailers.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailing#Aliexpress#Soundcore
Android Central

Anker launches stylish Soundcore Frames with 'surround sound' for $200

Anker has announced its first audio glasses. The Soundcore Frames feature four speakers for immersive audio and detachable frames. The glasses will be available starting November 10 for $199. More and more companies are starting to get into wearables with smart glasses, and Anker has just thrown itself into the...
RETAIL
musictech.net

Anker’s new audio glasses feature two speakers per side and a very customisable design

Anker Innovations’ new audio glasses, the Soundcore Frames, boast an immersive listening experience and switchable frame styles. The Soundcore Frames feature the brand’s patented OpenSurround system for a more immersive experience. According to Anker, the two speakers on each side – a main one in front of the user’s ear and another behind the ear – help to amplify the stereo sound.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

This 55-inch QLED TV is available for a stellar price at Best Buy

Perhaps not as impressive as some of the cutting-edge OLED TVs, it's tough to argue with a deal this good. The 55-inch Insignia F50 4K TV is currently available at Best Buy for $450, nearly its lowest price ever. This sizeable QLED panel features a 60Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Fire TV OS allowing for built-in Alexa voice controls. This gives the TV native access to most major streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus. The picture can be enhanced with Dolby Vision and HDR for increased depth of color, and a narrow bezel provides the TV with a sleek aesthetic.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Super Deal: Buy Amazfit Stratos smartwatch for $68 (Retail Price $100)

Amazfit Stratos smartwatch which usually retails at around $100 is now available at a discounted price of $68.58 only at AliExpress. This deal ends tomorrow. Amazfit Stratos smartwatch at $68.58 (after discount)@AliExpress. Amazfit Stratos Smartwatch embodies the perfect combination of design and technology. Its simple yet graceful design is reflected...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get Baseus 120W GaN Charger for $54 (Retail Price $60)

Baseus 120W GaN Charger which generally retails for $60 is now available at a discounted price of $54.03 only at AliExpress. This deal ends tomorrow. Baseus 120W GaN Charger at $54.03 (after discount)@AliExpress. Baseus 120W GaN Charger. Key Features:. Baseus 120W 2C1A GaN Charger & a 100W 5A fast charging...
RETAIL
Gadget Flow

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds deliver high & low frequencies directly to your ears

Experience sound directly to your ears with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds. Featuring ACAA 2.0 dual-driver technology, these buds deliver high and low frequency sounds without any interference. As a result, they provide a deep punch, sparkling trebles, and detailed lows. Moreover, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro includes HearID ANC to tailor the audio to you. This means a reduction in external sound to suit your ears. Furthermore, these wireless earbuds offer up to 32 hours of playtime and a compact charging case to extend your listening time further. And, with a triple-point ergonomic shape and 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips with flexible ear wings, they ensure you receive plenty of comfort during your listening sessions. Overall, these buds are suitable to accompany work, commutes, exercise, downtime, and more, immersing you in music anywhere.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Baseus Control Hand Held 3 Axis Gimbal for $79 (Retail Price $120)

Baseus Control Hand Held 3 Axis Gimbal which generally retails for $120 is now available at a discounted price of $79.35 only at AliExpress. This super deal ends tomorrow. Baseus Control Hand Held 3 Axis Gimbal at $79.35 (after discount)@AliExpress. Baseus Control Hand Held 3 Axis Gimbal. Key Features:. Tailor-made...
RETAIL
gsmarena.com

Anker Soundcore Frames bring open ear sound and replaceable frames

The latest product from Anker is a pair of smart glasses that offer the looks of a vintage pair of shades while also serving as open ear wireless earbuds with dual speakers placed on each side of the frames. Soundcore Frames offer 5.5-hour playtime and come with dual microphones to handle incoming calls. They are IPX4 water-resistant and come with a built-in assistant for local media controls.
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug for $12 (Retail Price $30)

Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug which generally retails for $30 is now available at AliExpress at a discounted price of $11.83 only. This is a limited stock offer. Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug at $11.83 @AliExpress. Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug. Key Features:. Customized stainless steel mug. Capacity : 400ml.
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Ulefone Power Armor 13 for $310 (Retail Price $400)

Ulefone Power Armor 13 which generally retails for $400 is now available at a discounted price of $309.99 only at AliExpress. This super deal ends tomorrow. 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM (expandable up to 1TB) Rear Quad Cameras: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. Max 4K video recording. Selfie...
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get MPOW X3 Headphone for $22 (Retail Price $30)

MPOW X3 Headphone which generally retails for $30 is now available at a discounted price of $21.71 only at AliExpres. This flash deal ends on 17 October. MPOW X3 Headphone is considered one of the best earphones under $50. With advanced features like Active Noise cancellation, 4 mics for environmental noise cancellation, one-step pairing, smart touch control, etc, this earphone is one of the best choices in this price range.
RETAIL
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag for $20 (Retail Price $45)

OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag which generally retails for $45 is now available at a heavily discounted price of $20.76 only at AliExpress. This deal ends in 18 hours. OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag at $20.76 @AliExpress. OZUKO Crossbody Anti-theft Bag. This minimalistic design cross-body bag is perfect for your travels and...
RETAIL
hometheaterreview.com

Best Buy Early Back Friday TV Deals for Scary Low Prices

Are you itching to upgrade your TV or sound system, maybe grab some new headphones, but are waiting for Black Friday to get the best pricing? Consider this: 2021 is a year like no other and Best Buy is (not alone in) offering Black Friday guaranteed prices today. This sale is active from now through Halloween, October 31, 2021.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy