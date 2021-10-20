Deal: Buy Anker Soundcore Motion+ Speaker for $102 (Retail Price $150)

Experience sound directly to your ears with the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds. Featuring ACAA 2.0 dual-driver technology, these buds deliver high and low frequency sounds without any interference. As a result, they provide a deep punch, sparkling trebles, and detailed lows. Moreover, the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro includes HearID ANC to tailor the audio to you. This means a reduction in external sound to suit your ears. Furthermore, these wireless earbuds offer up to 32 hours of playtime and a compact charging case to extend your listening time further. And, with a triple-point ergonomic shape and 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips with flexible ear wings, they ensure you receive plenty of comfort during your listening sessions. Overall, these buds are suitable to accompany work, commutes, exercise, downtime, and more, immersing you in music anywhere.
