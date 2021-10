Should you refinance your mortgage? It's a complicated question -- and a variety of factors will determine whether or not it makes financial sense for you right now. But if you bought your house before 2020, or haven't refinanced since then, it's worth giving the question some serious thought. Interest rates are so low -- like, near their all-time, historic lows -- that, for the vast majority of homeowners in the US, a refinance will likely make sense. And yet interest rates are just one part of doing the math for your own situation.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO