AMC Networks has upped Dan McDermott to president of entertainment and AMC Studios, expanding his domain to include business affairs, acquisitions and scheduling, as well as consumer PR. In doing so, McDermott assumes some of the oversight held by longtime AMC Networks chief operating officer Ed Carroll, who previously announced his departure from the company at the end of this year. McDermott most recently served as president of original programming for AMC Networks and head of AMC Studios. He joined AMC in March 2020 and has seen his stature in the company quickly rise in the company following the exit last summer...

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO