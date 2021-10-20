CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jason Momoa Taking A Beating During Filming

By Morty
963kklz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJason Momoa has been busy lately. Filming his Apple series, “Dune” filming and appearances, and reprising his role as Aquaman in the...

963kklz.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says he “needs surgery” after filming Aquaman 2

It turns out that even an action movie veteran like Jason Momoa still gets banged up on set occasionally. In a recent interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the star revealed that while filming the DCEU movie Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, he got pretty “messed up” and suggested he may even need surgery.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Jason Momoa’s Kids Saw His Beardless Face Because of ‘Dune’

Jason Momoa is in London, in the midst of what he calls a full-fledged “proud papa bear” moment. Like the rest of us, he’s just seen the new trailer for The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader and Momoa’s stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle. And like every dorky, overly-enthusiastic father, famous or not, Momoa is blowing up her phone. “I’m like, ‘Can I post it and just tell the world how proud I am of you?’ But she may not want that. So I’ve been waiting for the response. I just cannot wait,” says Momoa.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Momoa
ComicBook

Jason Momoa Praises Step-Daughter Zoe Kravitz After Release of The Batman Trailer

DC FanDome happened this past weekend, and there was a ton of content from upcoming DC movies, shows, and more. Two films that were showcased during the event were Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Batman. Unlike the Aquaman sequel, the new Batman movie is not a part of the DCEU. However, they still have something in common. Jason Momoa (Aquaman) is the step-father of Zoë Kravitz, who is playing Catwoman in The Batman. Momoa has written kind words about Kravitz's casting in the past, and he took to Instagram to celebrate her once again after the new trailer for The Batman dropped. In the post, he also praises Greig Fraser, who is the cinematographer for both The Batman and Momoa's upcoming movie, Dune.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Jason Momoa Reveals Nickname For Zoë Kravitz When Reacting To The Batman’s Full Trailer

There’s some family among the big-screen DC Universe. Jason Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, who is the mother of Zoë Kravitz. And if you’ve been following along on the latest news about what’s next for Warner Bros’ superheroes, Kravitz is about to play Catwoman in The Batman alongside Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader. So naturally, Momoa is cheering his stepdaughter on following the latest trailer dropping online.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Apple#Entertainment News
Cinema Blend

Jason Momoa Shows Off The Insane Rock-Climbing Routine He Used To Prep For Aquaman 2

Aquaman 2 is shaping up to be a sequel to be reckoned with, as Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, and director James Wan are poised to build on their first film. Momoa has teased the action and comedy in the highly-anticipated sequel, remarking on the lessons learned from the first movie, which have resulted in what should be an even better experience this time around. But it didn't come easy. Momoa has to do a lot to get ready for his roles, and recently shared the insane rock climbing routine he used to prepare for Aquaman 2.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

‘Aquaman 2': Jason Momoa Shares First Look at ‘More Mature, Yet Still Fun’ Sequel

Jason Momoa and Co. offered a first look at the upcoming sequel “Aquaman 2” during the virtual fan event DC FanDome. Momoa and director James Wan shared some eye-popping concept art tied to the sequel from the set of the DC film, which is currently in production in London. In the video (which is not yet online), Momoa described the follow-up as “more mature, yet still fun,” while Wan added that the sequel — titled “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” — will be a globe-trotting adventure that’s “unafraid to embrace fantasy.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Movies You Forgot Jason Momoa Starred In

If there’s one reason why anyone would forget any of the movies that Jason Momoa has starred in it would probably be due to the fact that everyone sees him as Aquaman now and that image is tough to shake. But it could also be that before his time on Game of Thrones and as the aquatic DC hero that he wasn’t as well known as many actors and was still making his way up. It’s very easy to say that Jason has come up in a big way when talking about his career since from being virtually unknown to being one of the biggest stars in Hollywood is a huge jump. But as it happens with many stars there are plenty of moments in their career that a lot of people either stop thinking about or forget entirely once they hit the big time, and with Jason, there are plenty of titles that have either been forgotten or pushed to the side to focus on his biggest hits.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MovieWeb

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista 'Geeked Out' When They First Met

As movie star buddies go, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista seem determined to become the best-loved team-up of the century as they continue to build on the relationship that primarily came to fruition through that tossed out tweet of Bautista's suggesting the pair should do a "Lethal Weapon style buddy cop movie." Since that seemingly speculative message, the pair have started working on the idea, and it looks like we are going to get to see them getting into their good cop/better cop roles, and while appearing together on Late Night with Seth Meyers this weekend the pair were asked how they first met.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Jason Momoa was ‘scared’ by ‘Dune’ more than any other film

Portrayed as fearless soldier Duncan in “Dune,” Jason Momoa says he’s more “scared” of the film than any other before — but not in the way you might think. “It wasn’t necessarily the role,” the 42-year-old told Unilad in an interview. “It’s more my fear, nerves of failure in front of my peers and idols.”
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Filming Has Left Jason Momoa Battered & Bruised

Jason Momoa has given us some idea of how much he has suffered while filming the upcoming DC sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa, who is well known for his sheer physicality, has now revealed the fallout from playing the underwater superhero, with the actor being beaten and bruised (and worse) in the name of our entertainment.
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Momoa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ at DC FanDome

The King of Atlantis has officially returned and star Jason Momoa wants “Aquaman” fans to know that the “tides are changing.” As part of the 2021 DC FanDome virtual celebration on Saturday,” Momoa led fans behind-the-scenes of production on the superhero sequel. The sneak peek footage begins with Momoa driving onto set for his first day of production on July 17. “Aloha DC Fandome I apologize for the four year wait,” the star began. “But I’m very proud of the sequel because it’s tackling a lot of issues environmentally, stakes are higher and I’m just excited because I had a big part...
MOVIES
The Independent

Dune: Jason Momoa reveals he hid secret tribute to his son in martial arts scene

Jason Momoa has revealed he snuck an Easter egg into Dune in tribute to his son.The Game of Thrones star appears in the newly released sci-fi blockbuster as Duncan Idaho, the swordmaster of House Atreides.Momoa’s character mentors Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in martial arts, which he says were inspired by the Filipino national martial art of Kali.In an interview with IndieWire, Momoa said that he “never really learned” the martial art style prior to Dune, though his son knew it well.“My son does that,” Momoa said. “There’s definitely these intimate moments where I’m signalling to my son. “That’s...
CELEBRITIES
Motorious

Motorcycle Monday: Jason Momoa Is A Harley Guy

One would think being born in Honolulu, Hawaii as the only child of a photographer and painter would make Jason Momoa anything but a rustic Harley-Davidson nut. What most don’t realize is the actor might have been born on an island, but he was raised by his mother in Iowa. Somewhere along the way he was bit by the American two-wheeled bug.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Dune Director Literally Brought Jason Momoa Off a Mountain to Play Duncan Idaho

If you were looking for an actor who could be described as "a ladies' man with dark luxurious hair and a piercing gaze" then most people would instantly think of Jason Momoa, and that is just one of the reasons he is perfectly cast as Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve's new adaptation of Frank Herbert's Dune, as this the author's original description of the character. While the character of Duncan is seen as a mentor by Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides in the movie, Momoa was just as much in awe of his fellow co-stars. In an interview with IndieWire, the Aquaman star talked about the camaraderie he felt during filming, and how the director literally made him come down from a mountain to take the role in the sci-fi epic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy