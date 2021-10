Social media sensation PinkPantheress dropped her debut mixtape to hell with it on Oct. 15. Her music has dominated TikTok, and her name pops up on some of Twitter’s biggest music accounts. Having just started her career — she’s only 20 — it’s inspiring to see someone so young have success within her grasp. She has an exceptional understanding of our generation’s culture, especially our stereotypical lacking attention spans, which became clear on platforms such as TikTok. Her longest song on Spotify is two minutes and 33 seconds, with the majority of tracks in her discography under two minutes.

