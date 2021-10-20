CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Moves on From Tenure With the Milwaukee Bucks

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23bx7P_0cXEKyrq00

To Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker, last year is last year.

He enjoyed his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, especially helping them win an NBA championship. Now, his focus is on the next phase. He is only concerned with bringing that same energy to the Heat, with the goal of capturing a title in Miami.

“Honestly as soon as you sign somewhere else, you almost erase it," Tucker said after Tuesday's practice. "To me, my mind erased it. I’m on a new team, new challenge, new people I’m playing with. It’s all different, new city. So for me, that’s the last thing on my mind.”

Tucker was acquired from the Bucks in the offseason. He played a key role in Milwaukee sweeping the Heat in the first round of last year's Eastern Conference playoffs. With last season in the rearview, the Heat organization is also looking forward to its future with Tucker. His impact in a few weeks hasn't gone unnoticed.

“He’s one of the most unselfish players that I’ve ever been around from that context,” Heat team president Pat Riley said. “He just wants to win. He’s going to do what he can do to help win. From a defensive standpoint, playing guys. He can play big guys, he can play small guys, he can play post-up guys. He’s really a complete defender.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

P.J. Tucker upset Bucks did not re-sign him after championship run

The Milwaukee Bucks are defending their NBA title with a new fifth starter this season. But the man who occupied that spot for them last season sounds upset that things played out the way that they did. Veteran forward PJ Tucker, who signed with the Miami Heat this offseason, indicated...
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Feeling Right at Home in New Surroundings

It hasn't taken newly-acquired forward P.J. Tucker to make an impact with the Miami Heat. On Thursday, Tucker started his first game in Miami and helped the Heat to a blowout victory against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. Last year Tucker played for the Bucks. “He’s really inspiring. He’s so...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Riley
Newsbug.info

Takeaways and details from the Heat’s dominant season-opening win over the Bucks

MIAMI — Last season ended for the Miami Heat with a disappointing 17-point loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in May that sent the organization into the summer reassessing its roster. The revamped and re-energized Heat opened this season with a statement win over the Bucks that only added to the excitement and intrigue of what may lie ahead.
NBA
Miami Herald

Pat Riley on the Heat’s empty roster spot, Bam Adebayo’s improvement, P.J. Tucker and more

The Miami Heat will begin the season with one empty roster spot, but team president Pat Riley did not rule out filling it at some point. After finalizing its roster by waiving four developmental prospects on Friday, the Heat will enter Thursday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena with 14 players on standard contracts — one below the NBA limit — to narrowly avoid crossing the luxury tax threshold. Miami also filled both of its two-way contract spots, with those deals not counting toward the salary cap or luxury tax.
NBA
Daily Tribune

Heat 137, Bucks 95: Miami dominates from the start in its season opener

MIAMI – In the immediate run up to the regular season opener between the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets, members of both teams were asked if a rivalry had been forged off an epic seven-game Eastern Conference semi-final. No one quite bit on that. Milwaukee vs. Miami, however? That feels...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: P.J. Tucker talks about departure before facing Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks found themselves shrouded in controversy this past offseason after they shockingly let P.J. Tucker walk out the door in free agency. Following Milwaukee’s title, it seemed concrete that they would hand him a new deal right when free agency began, but for luxury tax purposes, they elected not to bring him back. That paved the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat on a solid two-year deal, joining one of Milwaukee’s most prominent rivals within the Eastern Conference. The decision that divided the fanbase, and Tucker himself has expressed his shock that he did not receive a new deal. It seems like he has taken the decision personally also as his Heat are set to take on the Bucks tonight.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Milwaukee Bucks#Eastern Conference
CBS Sports

P.J. Tucker embodies everything that makes the Heat special in opening night blowout over Bucks

MIAMI -- Let's play a friendly game of P.J. Tucker bingo. If you can find five stereotypical P.J. Tucker-isms in Miami's 137-95 opening night decimation of the Milwaukee Bucks, you win. We'll start with the free square. Did Tucker hit a corner 3? Yup. Nailed it with 9:33 remaining in the third quarter. Did he get an offensive rebound? Of course he did. It came off of a missed Max Strus free throw in the first quarter. A quarter later, he drew his obligatory charge on Pat Connaughton.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Reviewing the Miami Heat's 2021 NBA offseason

Hoops Rumors is breaking down the 2021 offseason for all 30 NBA teams, revisiting the summer’s free agent signings, trades, draft picks, departures, and more. We’ll evaluate each team’s offseason moves, examine what still needs to be done before opening night, and look ahead to what the 2021-22 season holds for all 30 franchises. Today, we’re focusing on the Miami Heat.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: P.J. Tucker was destined to play under Pat Riley

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley doesn’t lavish praise upon any of his players simply at the drop of a hat. So it was more than noteworthy when he detailed his extreme admiration for free-agent signing P.J. Tucker at his annual Miami Heat press conference to preview the season:. “He’s...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
rolling out

Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire signs NBA contract

Zaire Wade, the son of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, has signed a contract with the Utah Jazz’s minor league affiliate. The younger Wade, 19, graduated from high school in 2020 and will sign with the Salt Lake City Stars, a team in the G-League. The move comes less than a year after the retired D-Wade became part owner of the Jazz.
NBA
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
73
Followers
167
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy