UFC

Zviad Lazishvili Replaces Aaron Phillips, Faces Jonathan Martinez at UFC Fight Night 196

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZviad Lazishvili has agreed to step in on three days’ notice and face Jonathan Martinez at UFC Fight Night 196. Lazishvili will serve as a replacement for Aaron Phillips in the bantamweight bout....

www.sherdog.com

