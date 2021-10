One of the bigger names released by WWE earlier in the year was none other than Braun Strowman, and ever since fans have wondered when he would finally show up in another wrestling company. According to a new report by PW Insider, it seems that time is almost here, as they are reporting that Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, was spotted flying to Las Vegas this morning, and is expected to make his Impact Wrestling debut at tomorrow's Bound For Glory event. This would be the perfect stage for Scherr to debut on and would certainly draw some attention.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO