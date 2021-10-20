CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

These Two ‘Twilight’ Stars Just Recreated the Film’s Iconic Baseball Scene

By Jacklyn Krol
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Almost thirteen years later, Alice and Emmett Cullen have made a return to the screen and it's a home run!. On Monday (Oct. 18), Twilight stars Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz reunited to create a sketch comedy video for social media star Matt Cutshall's "Emo's...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene Recreate The Cullens' Baseball Game During Twilight Reunion

Watch: "Twilight" Author Stephenie Meyer Releasing Prequel "Midnight Sun" Emmett and Alice Cullen are back on the baseball field—and this latest reunion is a home run. Almost 13 years after they first stepped out on the field as the Cullen siblings in The Twilight Saga, Kellan Lutz and Ashley Greene are back in their baseball best to recreate some of that magic. The two appeared in a hilarious video for content creator Matt Cutshall, whose project, Emo's Not Dead, featured the Twilight-inspired scene at the heart of his latest work. Lutz himself shared the parody-themed clip to Instagram on Oct. 18.
BASEBALL
US Magazine

Emily VanCamp Gives Glimpse of Her and Josh Bowman’s Baby Daughter Iris: Photo

There she is! Emily VanCamp photographed her husband, Josh Bowman, and their 1-month-old daughter, Iris, in a touching Instagram tribute. “Happy 10 years my love!” the Resident alum, 35, captioned a photo of the actor, 33, on Wednesday, October 27, as he smiled with a baby carrier strapped to his chest. “Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives every day. We are so lucky.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Cutshall
Person
Nikki Reed
Person
Kellan Lutz
Person
Ashley Greene
Gamespot

Ryan Gosling To Star In Universal's Wolfman Film

Universal Pictures' "Dark Universe" hasn't quite manifested like the studio hoped, but its monster movies are still coming. Ryan Gosling will star in the upcoming Wolfman movie with Derek Cianfance directing, Variety reports. Details on the Wolfman film are basically non-existent--we don't even have a synopsis yet. We can probably...
MOVIES
TODAY.com

'Spencer' star Kristen Stewart recalls 'spooky day' filming Diana wedding dress scene

Kristen Stewart said wearing a replica of Princess Diana’s wedding gown was a "spooky" experience. The actor, 31, will portray Diana in the upcoming film “Spencer.” The movie, which takes place over a three-day time period in December 1991, does not reportedly include a full scene showing the wedding of Diana and Prince Charles in 1981. However, Stewart wears the princess’ famed wedding dress in a flashback sequence.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Twilight#Movies#Film Franchise#Kellanlutz#Mattcutshall
Deadline

‘Never Have I Ever’ Actor Darren Barnet Signs With Paradigm

EXCLUSIVE: Darren Barnet has signed with Paradigm. The Japanese American actor is currently making a splash on the hit Netflix series Never Have I Ever in the role of Paxton Hall-Yoshida, love interest of the show’s lead Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). The show was renewed for a third season in August. Barnet will next star in the upcoming romantic comedy from the streamer, Love Hard alongside Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Harry Shum Jr. releasing Nov. 5. Additionally at Netflix, he will lend his voice to the upcoming Netflix series Blue Eyed Samurai alongside George Takei, Brenda Song, and Randall Park. He recently wrapped production on the independent thriller Apophenia, in which he stars and produces. The feature is currently in post-production. Other credits include an arc in the final season of ABC’s Marvel’s Agents Of Shield, and his role in the hit NBC series This Is Us, as the younger version of Milo Ventimiglia’s Jack Pearson. He continues to be represented by 111 Media and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Nine Perfect Strangers' Star Nicole Kidman Just Posted the Most Iconic Instagram

Nine Perfect Strangers star Nicole Kidman got nostalgic and took a spellbinding trip down memory lane on Instagram. We're talking peak 90's fashion, witchy vibes, and Sandra Bullock!. Halloween is right around the corner and we're deep diving into Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween,' so what better time to celebrate...
INTERNET
MetalSucks

AngelMaker Drop Another Two-Song EP, Twilight

Say, I’ve been noticing a whole lot more metal bands releasing standalone singles/videos and EPs lately as opposed to full albums, have you? Feels like after 15+ years of talking about breaking out of the album format, it’s finally beginning to happen. Case in point: AngelMaker, who last month surprise-dropped...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
Variety

Ryan Gosling Reuniting With ‘Blue Valentine’ Director for Universal’s Monster Movie ‘Wolfman’

Ryan Gosling and director Derek Cianfrance will reunite on “Wolfman,” the latest monster movie from Universal Pictures. Gosling and Cianfrance previously teamed on the Oscar-nominated romantic drama “Blue Valentine” and acclaimed thriller “The Place Beyond the Pines.” Cianfrance is taking over directing duties from Leigh Whannell (“The Invisible Man”), who had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict. Cianfrance will also write the script. It is not clear what the new version of “Wolfman” will look like, but the movie is expected to be a modern take on the story about a man who is bitten and transforms...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

DWTS' Olivia Jade inundated with love after heartbreaking new episode

Social media personality Olivia Jade's journey on Dancing with the Stars has been quite the rollercoaster, starting slow but eventually becoming one of the favorites to win with professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy. However, the beauty influencer had an emotional moment on the show's newest episode as she recalled their lowest...
TV & VIDEOS
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy