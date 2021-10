When Queen and David Bowie came together for “Under Pressure,” it marked the collaboration of two of rock’s preeminent forces. Still, there were multiple times along the way where the project could have been derailed. That the two artists were in the same place at the same time just happened to be a stroke of luck. Queen were working at their studio in Montreux, Switzerland, in 1981 when Bowie, who had a residence not far away, got word they were in town.

