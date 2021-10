Folkston, GA – The GBI and the Folkston Police Department are asking for assistance in locating Terry Roberson, age 33. Roberson is a suspect in the deadly shooting of Javarr Nelson on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Nelson’s home in Folkston, GA. Arrest warrants have been obtained for Roberson for Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

