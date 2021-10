Is Jesse Spencer leaving Chicago Fire following the events of the upcoming 200th episode? The promo definitely makes you concerned!. If you watch below, you can get a good sense of what we’re talking about here as Matt Casey faces one of the biggest decisions of his life. A part of it is a guardianship choice that comes with a lot of enormous complications; it could also impact his ability to stay at Firehouse 51. Severide comments that the two may be working on one of their last fires together and just in hearing that, there is so much nostalgia that sweeps over us. We’re talking about these guys who are basically brothers! They’ve gone through so much, both good and bad, and it’s gotten them to where they are right now.

