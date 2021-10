What an opportunity!!**Super nice 3 finished Level Semi Detached Del Ray Charmer !---Large front porch welcomes you home to this sunlit home just steps from " The Avenue" and all that is exciting and trendy Del Ray. Warm hardwoods throughout entire upper levels. Updated Kitchen with shaker white Cabs and BRAND NEW Stainless Appliances and lots of sunlight! walk out Kitchen ( and basement too) to large inviting rear yard just waiting for fall BBQ's!! Upper level with 2 bedrooms and bathroom and tons of windows and natural light. Lower level with great Freshly painted rec room space and a large full bath and storage too! A location that's unbeatable as this home is square in the middle of the Avenue and all its shops, restaurants and walkable life! Walkable to Braddock METRO and min from Old Town, Potomac Yard, Crystal City and Amazon HQ2 and Washington DC!

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO