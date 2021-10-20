CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smash Mouth Retires After TikToker Accidentally Cancels Steve Harwell With Insane Concert Video

By Editorials
 7 days ago
Well, the years started coming and they didn't stop coming for Smash Mouth. On October 10th, TikToker @doesthisfeelgood left the Big Sip beer and wine festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts feeling...

Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell Retires From Band to Focus on His Health

By Jolie Lash, Entertainment Weekly | The frontman for the San Jose, Calif., rock band — best known for their ’90s hits “All Star” and “Walkin’ on the Sun” — cited medical issues as the reason for his departure. He was diagnosed eight years ago with cardiomyopathy and has suffered medical setbacks including heart failure and acute Wernicke’s encephalopathy, which impacts motor functions such as his speech and memory.
Smash Mouth Singer Retires After Video Of Chaotic Performance In NY Goes Viral

Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell has announced his retirement from the band. According to stereogum.com “The announcement comes the weekend after Harwell performed with Smash Mouth at The Big Sip beer festival in upstate New York. His behavior at the show, which included cursing at and threatening the audience, went viral on TikTok and was described by a user as ‘the most chaotic show I’ve ever seen in my life.'”
Smash Mouth frontman said to be retiring amid medical issues

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell is retiring from the San Jose band as a result of medical issues, according to media accounts. “Steve has been dealing with long-term medical issues over the last eight years and during his last performance at the Big Sip stage, he suffered numerous symptoms directly linked with his current medical situation,” a band representative told the New York Post. “As of today, Steve will be retiring from Smash Mouth to focus on his physical and mental health.”
