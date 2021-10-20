CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Structure of the human RNA polymerase I elongation complex

By Dan Zhao
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEukaryotic RNA polymerase I (Pol I) transcribes ribosomal DNA and generates RNA for ribosome synthesis. Pol I accounts for the majority of cellular transcription activity and dysregulation of Pol I transcription leads to cancers and ribosomopathies. Despite extensive structural studies of yeast Pol I, structure of human Pol I remains unsolved....

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
cell.com

Genome-wide RNA structure changes during human neurogenesis modulate gene regulatory networks

Systematically assayed the role of RNA structures and gene regulation during neurogenesis. The hESC transcriptome is structurally more accessible than that of differentiated cells. Structure changes in differentiation are associated with cellular factors, including RBPs. Demonstrated interplay among RBP, structure, and gene regulation on LIN28A. The distribution, dynamics, and function...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cryo-EM structure of human Pol Îº bound to DNA and mono-ubiquitylated PCNA

Y-family DNA polymerase Îº (Pol Îº) can replicate damaged DNA templates to rescue stalled replication forks. Access of Pol Îº to DNA damage sites is facilitated by its interaction with the processivity clamp PCNA and is regulated by PCNA mono-ubiquitylation. Here, we present cryo-EM reconstructions of human Pol Îº bound to DNA, an incoming nucleotide, and wild type or mono-ubiquitylated PCNA (Ub-PCNA). In both reconstructions, the internal PIP-box adjacent to the Pol Îº Polymerase-Associated Domain (PAD) docks the catalytic core to one PCNA protomer in an angled orientation, bending the DNA exiting the Pol Îº active site through PCNA, while Pol Îº C-terminal domain containing two Ubiquitin Binding Zinc Fingers (UBZs) is invisible, in agreement with disorder predictions. The ubiquitin moieties are partly flexible and extend radially away from PCNA, with the ubiquitin at the Pol Îº-bound protomer appearing more rigid. Activity assays suggest that, when the internal PIP-box interaction is lost, Pol Îº is retained on DNA by a secondary interaction between the UBZs and the ubiquitins flexibly conjugated to PCNA. Our data provide a structural basis for the recruitment of a Y-family TLS polymerase to sites of DNA damage.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural basis of soluble membrane attack complex packaging for clearance

Unregulated complement activation causes inflammatory and immunological pathologies with consequences for human disease. To prevent bystander damage during an immune response, extracellular chaperones (clusterin and vitronectin) capture and clear soluble precursors to the membrane attack complex (sMAC). However, how these chaperones block further polymerization of MAC and prevent the complex from binding target membranes remains unclear. Here, we address that question by combining cryo electron microscopy (cryoEM) and cross-linking mass spectrometry (XL-MS) to solve the structure of sMAC. Together our data reveal how clusterin recognizes and inhibits polymerizing complement proteins by binding a negatively charged surface of sMAC. Furthermore, we show that the pore-forming C9 protein is trapped in an intermediate conformation whereby only one of its two transmembrane Î²-hairpins has unfurled. This structure provides molecular details for immune pore formation and helps explain a complement control mechanism that has potential implications for how cell clearance pathways mediate immune homeostasis.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Structure and desensitization of AMPA receptor complexes with type II TARP γ5 and GSG1L

Desensitized and closed-state structures of GluA2 with type II TARP γ5 and GSG1L. γ5 and GSG1L head domains define 2:1 stoichiometry of their complexes with GluA2. LBD dimer interface ruptures during GluA2-γ5 and GluA2-GSG1L desensitization. Desensitized LBD dimers remain two-fold symmetric in GluA2-γ5 but not in GluA2-GSG1L. AMPA receptors (AMPARs)...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rna Biology#Small Rna#Rna Polymerase I#Science And Technology#Rpa12#Rna
Nature.com

Activity-based profiling in RNA

RNA modifications are emerging regulators of development and disease. A metabolic labeling approach using 5-fluorocytidine (5-FCyd) allows the mechanism-based profiling of several RNA-modifying enzymes and potentially links their activity to novel RNA targets. Over the past two decades, activity-based protein profiling (ABPP) has emerged as a powerful tool for the...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover New Physical Phenomenon: Complex Braided Structures Made of Skyrmions

A team of scientists from Germany, Sweden, and China has discovered a new physical phenomenon: complex braided structures made of tiny magnetic vortices known as skyrmions. Skyrmions were first detected experimentally a little over a decade ago and have since been the subject of numerous studies, as well as providing a possible basis for innovative concepts in information processing that offer better performance and lower energy consumption. Furthermore, skyrmions influence the magnetoresistive and thermodynamic properties of a material. The discovery therefore has relevance for both applied and basic research.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Inhibition of CBP synergizes with the RNA-dependent mechanisms of Azacitidine by limiting protein synthesis

Carolina MartÃnez HerrÃ¡ezÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4711-72256,7,. The nucleotide analogue azacitidine (AZA) is currently the best treatment option for patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). However, only half of treated patients respond and of these almost all eventually relapse. New treatment options are urgently needed to improve the clinical management of these patients. Here, we perform a loss-of-function shRNA screen and identify the histone acetyl transferase and transcriptional co-activator, CREB binding protein (CBP), as a major regulator of AZA sensitivity. Compounds inhibiting the activity of CBP and the closely related p300 synergistically reduce viability of MDS-derived AML cell lines when combined with AZA. Importantly, this effect is specific for the RNA-dependent functions of AZA and not observed with the related compound decitabine that is only incorporated into DNA. The identification of immediate target genes leads us to the unexpected finding that the effect of CBP/p300 inhibition is mediated by globally down regulating protein synthesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RNA-catalysed guanosine methylation

Of the few known catalytic RNAs in biology, all but the ribosome involve reactions with phosphodiester bonds. Now, a ribozyme that catalyses a completely different reaction was discovered in all three domains of life. Now, a report by Dongrong Chen, Jianhua Gan, Alastair I. H. Murchie and colleagues in Nature...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Arabidopsis thaliana PrimPol is a primase and lesion bypass DNA polymerase with the biochemical characteristics to cope with DNA damage in the nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast

PrimPol is a novel Primase"“Polymerase that synthesizes RNA and DNA primers de novo and extents from these primers as a DNA polymerase. Animal PrimPol is involved in nuclear and mitochondrial DNA replication by virtue of its translesion DNA synthesis (TLS) and repriming activities. Here we report that the plant model Arabidopsis thaliana encodes a functional PrimPol (AtPrimPol). AtPrimPol is a low fidelity and a TLS polymerase capable to bypass DNA lesions, like thymine glycol and abasic sites, by incorporating directly across these lesions or by skipping them. AtPrimPol is also an efficient primase that preferentially recognizes the single-stranded 3"²-GTCG-5"² DNA sequence, where the 3"²-G is cryptic. AtPrimPol is the first DNA polymerase that localizes in three cellular compartments: nucleus, mitochondria, and chloroplast. In vitro, AtPrimPol synthesizes primers that are extended by the plant organellar DNA polymerases and this reaction is regulated by organellar single-stranded binding proteins. Given the constant exposure of plants to endogenous and exogenous DNA-damaging agents and the enzymatic capabilities of lesion bypass and re-priming of AtPrimPol, we postulate a predominant role of this enzyme in avoiding replication fork collapse in all three plant genomes, both as a primase and as a TLS polymerase.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Study rewrites dogma of adenovirus infection and double-stranded RNA

Challenging the dogma of what scientists thought they understood about DNA viruses, a team of researchers led by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) has shown that adenovirus uses its own efficient RNA splicing mechanisms to prevent the formation of double-stranded RNA, which otherwise would trigger a host immune response. By splicing its RNA transcripts in a way that prevents them from pairing with other viral messages, adenovirus evades host sensors that activate the immune system in the presence of double-stranded RNA. The findings were published today as a "Breakthrough Article" in Nucleic Acids Research.
SCIENCE
cell.com

Induced intra- and intermolecular template switching as a therapeutic mechanism against RNA viruses

RdRp “backtracked” state is an intermediate for template switching. Intra- and intermolecular template switching use the same “backtracked” intermediate. Pyrazine-carboxamide nucleotides dysregulate recombination, increasing defective genomes. Alternative mechanistic class and target of antiviral nucleotides are revealed. Viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerases (RdRps) are a target for broad-spectrum antiviral therapeutic agents. Recently,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

cGAS-like receptors: new RNA sensors in Drosophila

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 370 (2021) Cite this article. Recently, two back-to-back studies (Slavik et al.1 and Holleufer et al.2) were published in Nature, identifying that cGAS-like receptors (cGLRs) extensively exist in Drosophila and act as nucleic acid sensors in the antiviral immune system. Furthermore, they also provided evidence demonstrating that cGLRs in Drosophila can sense dsRNA and produce 3"²2"²-cGAMP (cG[3"²"“5"²]pA[2"²"“5"²]p) as a second messenger that activates the Sting-dependent antiviral immune response.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microtubule-based transport is essential to distribute RNA and nascent protein in skeletal muscle

While the importance of RNA localization in highly differentiated cells is well appreciated, basic principles of RNA localization in skeletal muscle remain poorly characterized. Here, we develop a method to detect and quantify single molecule RNA localization patterns in skeletal myofibers, and uncover a critical role for directed transport of RNPs in muscle. We find that RNAs localize and are translated along sarcomere Z-disks, dispersing tens of microns from progenitor nuclei, regardless of encoded protein function. We find that directed transport along the lattice-like microtubule network of myofibers becomes essential to achieve this localization pattern as muscle development progresses; disruption of this network leads to extreme accumulation of RNPs and nascent protein around myonuclei. Our observations suggest that global active RNP transport may be required to distribute RNAs in highly differentiated cells and reveal fundamental mechanisms of gene regulation, with consequences for myopathies caused by perturbations to RNPs or microtubules.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In vivo high-resolution structural MRI-based atlas of human thalamic nuclei

Thalamic nuclei play critical roles in regulation of neurological functions like sleep and wakefulness. They are increasingly implicated in neurodegenerative and neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis and essential tremor. However, segmentation of thalamic nuclei is difficult due to their poor visibility in conventional MRI scans. Sophisticated methods have been proposed which require specialized MRI acquisitions and complex post processing. There are few high spatial resolution (1 mm3 or higher) in vivo MRI thalamic atlases available currently. The goal of this work is the development of an in vivo MRI-based structural thalamic atlas at 0.7 Ã— 0.7 Ã— 0.5"‰mm resolution based on manual segmentation of 9 healthy subjects using the Morel atlas as a guide. Using data analysis from healthy subjects as well as patients with multiple-sclerosis and essential tremor and at 3T and 7T MRI, we demonstrate the utility of this atlas to provide fast and accurate segmentation of thalamic nuclei when only conventional T1 weighted images are available.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Engineers devise a way to selectively turn on RNA therapies in human cells

Researchers at MIT and Harvard University have designed a way to selectively turn on gene therapies in target cells, including human cells. Their technology can detect specific messenger RNA sequences in cells, and that detection then triggers production of a specific protein from a transgene, or artificial gene. Because transgenes...
CANCER
Nature.com

Increasing the efficiency and precision of prime editing with guide RNA pairs

The recently reported prime editor (PE) can produce all types of base substitution, insertion and deletion, greatly expanding the scope of genome editing. However, improving the editing efficiency and precision of PE represents a major challenge. Here, we report an approach termed the homologous 3"² extension mediated prime editor (HOPE). HOPE uses paired prime editing guide RNAs (pegRNAs) encoding the same edits in both sense and antisense DNA strands to achieve high editing efficiency in human embryonic kidney 293T cells as well as mismatch repair-deficient human colorectal carcinoma 116 cells. In addition, we found that HOPE shows greatly improved product purity compared to the original PE3 system. We envision that this enhanced tool could broaden both fundamental research and therapeutic applications of prime editing.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct SARS-CoV-2 infection of the human inner ear may underlie COVID-19-associated audiovestibular dysfunction

COVID-19 is a pandemic respiratory and vascular disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. There is a growing number of sensory deficits associated with COVID-19 and molecular mechanisms underlying these deficits are incompletely understood. Methods. We report a series of ten COVID-19 patients with audiovestibular symptoms such as hearing loss, vestibular dysfunction...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Computational study of the interaction between natural rubber Î±-terminal groups and -quebrachitol, one of the major components of natural rubber

Natural rubber is a biomaterial with unique physical and chemical features that are indispensable for many industrial applications. It is widely accepted that the Î±-terminal groups of its biopolymer molecules play a critical role in its exceptional characteristics. Herein, we used molecular dynamics to model recently structurally defined Î±-terminal groups and their interaction with l-quebrachitol, which is the second most common compound found in natural rubber particles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Extracellular circular RNA profiles in plasma and urine of healthy, male college athletes

Circular RNA (circRNA) are a recently discovered class of RNA characterized by a covalently-bonded back-splice junction. As circRNAs are inherently more stable than other RNA species, they may be detected extracellularly in peripheral biofluids and provide novel biomarkers. While circRNA have been identified previously in peripheral biofluids, there are few datasets for circRNA junctions from healthy controls. We collected 134 plasma and 114 urine samples from 54 healthy, male college athlete volunteers, and used RNASeq to determine circRNA content. The intersection of six bioinformatic tools identified 965 high-confidence, characteristic circRNA junctions in plasma and 72 in urine. Highly-expressed circRNA junctions were validated by qRT-PCR. Longitudinal samples were collected from a subset, demonstrating circRNA expression was stable over time. Lastly, the ratio of circular to linear transcripts was higher in plasma than urine. This study provides a valuable resource for characterization of circRNA in plasma and urine from healthy volunteers, one that can be developed and reassessed as researchers probe the circRNA contents of biofluids across physiological changes and disease states.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Screw stripping and its prevention in the hexagonal socket of 3.5-mm titanium locking screws

There have been several reports about the difficulties in removing 3.5-mm titanium locking screws from plates due to the stripping or rounding of the hexagonal screw socket. We investigated whether stripping the locking screw sockets can be prevented by using different screwdrivers or interposing materials into the socket during removal. We overtightened 120 3.5-mm titanium locking screws (Depuy Synthes, Paoli, PA) equally into locking plates on sawbone tibia models, applying a uniform torque of 4.5 Nm, exceeding the recommended torque of 1.5 Nm. Twenty screws each were removed using a straight-handle 2.5-mm screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, and straight-handle screwdriver with a non-dominant hand. In addition, 20 screws were removed using foil from a suture packet inserted into the screw socket or using parts of a latex glove inserted into the screw socket. The incidence rates of screw stripping using the straight-handle screwdriver, T-handle screwdriver, hex key wrench, non-dominant hand, foil interposition, and latex glove interposition were 75%, 40%, 35%, 90%, 60%, and 70%, respectively. When a T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench was used, the probability of screw stripping was 4.50 times (odds ratio"‰="‰4.50, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.17 to 17.37, p"‰="‰0.03) and 5.57 times (odds ratio"‰="‰5.57, 95% confidence interval"‰="‰1.42 to 21.56, p"‰="‰0.01) lower than that with the straight-handle screwdriver, respectively. Foil or latex glove interpositions did not prevent screw stripping. Thus, in the current experimental study, T-handle screwdriver or hex key wrench usage decreased the incidence rate of screw stripping during removal compared to straight-handle screwdriver use.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy