With Christian County cutting their lead to two sets to one in the 8th District volleyball championship match, the UHA Lady Blazers were looking for something to ignite them to go ahead and close out the match. Sophomore Julia Thomas then had a huge 4th set as the Lady Blazers finished out the match to claim their 4th straight district championship. Thomas, who finished the night with 12 kills, spoke to YourSportsEdge.Com after the match.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO