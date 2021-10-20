Of Mice & Men Announce New Album Echo + Share “Fighting Gravity” Video

Dijon has been one of the more compelling artists to rise as genre-ambiguous musicians flooded the soul genre in the wake of Frank Ocean's rise. After two collections on Warner, Sci Fi 1 and the EP How Do You Feel About Getting Married?, Dijon will finally share his debut album Absolutely, out on November 5. Last week we got the lead single "Many Times," a Songs You Need-playlisted track, but today's drop is a bit more unorthodox: it's a live performance of the as-yet-untitled first track on Absolutely, shot with a full band in a living room. The new song is a ballad about appreciating the big, little, and not-so-flattering moments of a person with strong Prince vibes with a bed of ghostly ambiance and thundering drums. The band's chemistry is something beautiful, and I'm glad I experienced the song for the first time this way. Watch above.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO