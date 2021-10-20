CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Of Mice & Men Announce New Album Echo + Share “Fighting Gravity” Video

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf Mice & Men will release their seventh full-length studio album, Echo, on December 3 via SharpTone Records. The album is comprised of the previously issued Timeless and Bloom EPs, along with the new and final Ad Infinitum EP. The EP...

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Måneskin share video for new single Mammamia, announce surprise free London show

On the heels of their video release for new single MammaMia which was shared last night (October 19), Eurovision winners Måneskin have announced a surprise London show, where fans will be able to attend for free. Taking place this evening (October 20) in London's Islington O2 Academy with doors opening...
MUSIC
weallwantsomeone.org

Cate Le Bon Announces New Album, ‘Pompeii’, shares “Running Away”

Cate Le Bon announced that she will release her new album Pompeii, her sixth full-length LP, on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer. With the news comes the release of the lead single “Running Away.”. The record was primarily written on bass and as she describes, composed entirely alone in...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Pauley
Digital Courier

Adele announces new album 30

Adele has officially announced her new album '30'. The 33-year-old star has confirmed her fourth record - the highly anticipated follow-up to 2015's '25' - will be released on November 19, and she described the LP as her "ride or die throughout the most turbulent period" of her life. Thank...
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Clutch share new album update

Clutch are sharing a social media update on their plans to record new music. “New album begins today,” wrote the band on October 15 as part of an Instagram repost of some fan-filmed footage from a recent show. “Stay tuned!”. Earlier this month, the Maryland outfit postponed the final three...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravity#Studio Album#Pulling Teeth#Vinyl#Mice Men#Sharptone Records#Timeless#Ep
thesource.com

Joell Ortiz Announces New Album ‘Autograph’

Joell Ortiz is ready to give you a new project. The veteran emcee has announced his new album, Autograph, for release on Nov. 12. The album will arrive via Mello Music Group. Autograph will feature Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, and Kxng Crooked, while Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, and Namir Blade hold down the production.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Barrie Shares Video for New Song “Frankie,” Announces 7-Inch Vinyl Release

Brooklyn-based artist Barrie has shared a video for her new song “Frankie.” The video, which features Barrie dancing with her wife Gabby, was choreographed by Matilda Sakomoto and directed by Adinah Dancyger. Barrie has also announced a 7-inch vinyl release of her previously released track “Dig,” with “Frankie” as a B-side. It will be out on December 3 via Winspear. Check out the “Frankie” video below.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Mr. Twin Sister announce new album ‘Al Mundo Azul,’ share “Ballarino”

Mr Twin Sister have announced new album Al Mundo Azul which will be out November 19. “We wanted to flip stylistic switches to their opposite positions," says the band's Gabel D’Amico. "Immediacy over complexity, alien sounds over natural ones, loose playing over perfect takes. A bright record to come after all the nighttime music we’ve made.” Udbhav Gupta adds they aimed to make "each element strong and distinctive, having space, and highlighting things that are less pretty but have personality.”
DURHAM, NC
treblezine.com

Aesop Rock and Blockhead announce new album, Garbology

Aesop Rock has announced a new collaborative album with Blockhead, titled Garbology, out November 12 via Rhymesayers. The duo have worked together in the past on songs such as “None Shall Pass” and “Daylight,” but this marks their first full-length record together, which came together in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. The first single is titled “Jazz Hands,” which you can hear below.
MUSIC
The FADER

Dijon announces debut album Absolutely, shares live performance of new song

Dijon has been one of the more compelling artists to rise as genre-ambiguous musicians flooded the soul genre in the wake of Frank Ocean's rise. After two collections on Warner, Sci Fi 1 and the EP How Do You Feel About Getting Married?, Dijon will finally share his debut album Absolutely, out on November 5. Last week we got the lead single "Many Times," a Songs You Need-playlisted track, but today's drop is a bit more unorthodox: it's a live performance of the as-yet-untitled first track on Absolutely, shot with a full band in a living room. The new song is a ballad about appreciating the big, little, and not-so-flattering moments of a person with strong Prince vibes with a bed of ghostly ambiance and thundering drums. The band's chemistry is something beautiful, and I'm glad I experienced the song for the first time this way. Watch above.
MUSIC
NME

Bastille announce fourth album and share new single ‘No Bad Days’

Bastille have announced the release of a brand new album called ‘Give Me The Future’ – listen to band’s latest single ‘No Bad Days’ below. The band’s fourth studio album, which is set to arrive on February 4, 2022, is “a tribute to humanity in a tech age and reflects on the strangeness of living through times that can feel like science fiction.”
MUSIC
JamBase

Shovels & Rope Announce New Album ‘Manitcore’ & Share Single

Shovels & Rope return with the new studio album Manticore on Dualtone Music February 18, 2022. The duo featuring Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst today shared the LP’s lead single and opening track, “Domino.”. Trent and Hearst initially conceived Manticore as a barebones, acoustic-focused effort. The pair wrote the...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy