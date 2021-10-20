Pet of the Week: Oscar

This is a happy, healthy, handsome blue Pit Bull Terrier, estimated to be 1 year old and weighing in at about 50 pounds. He is currently in a foster home, getting a break from the shelter where he has settled in very quickly. Miko is very affectionate with people, rides well in the car and likes playing ball. He’s getting along with the other similar-sized, female dog in his foster home, just like he did with the dogs in Play Group where his photos were taken. Because he will likely chase cats and other small animals, a home without them would be preferable. Although he's a strong guy, he's still a puppy at heart. Miko would do best with someone who will provide him the training he needs to become the terrific canine citizen we know he can be. Training classes to learn some commands and good leash manners would offer Miko and his person a great opportunity to bond and have loads of fun. His adoption fee is $150, plus $25 for an annual dog license, if you live in Jackson County. For more information or to set up an appointment to meet him, please call his foster mom, Barbara, at 541-890-2308.
