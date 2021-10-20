Peace Commission Regular Meeting October 2021

Bliss Homemakers recently hosted their regular meeting, welcoming two new members. Marie Holba and Barbara Pemberton from the OHCE group Town and Country, were welcomed, joining Bliss Homemakers and disbanding Town and Country. Fair foods were provided by Arletta and Catherine. Mary Deken reviewed the lesson ‘Leadership can be fun’ before inviting members to take a quiz on leadership and get…
City Of Mequon recently issued the following announcement. Frank L. Weyenberg Library Board of Trustees Regular. The meeting is not available at this time, please check back later. Original source can be found here.
This meeting will also be streamed live on Channel 191 and the City's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/canoncitygov. You may join the meeting via zoom in one of the following ways. Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone, or Android device:. Or One tap mobile:. +16468769923,,88539473395# or. +16699006833,,88539473395#. Or Telephone:. +1...
Rounds Consulting Group (RCG) will begin with a 15-20 minute presentation to the Town Council and the public. The following is a detailed list of the matters to be presented and then discussed following the presentation:. Review Cave Creek’s overall expenditures and revenues for context. Review the Town’s vacant land...
Source: City of Needles (Information and Agenda Packet):. Needles, California: A adjourned regular meeting of the Needles Planning Commission was held on Wednesday, Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 inside the Needles City Council Chambers. Live Broadcasts By: Zachary Lopez (ZachNews):. The adjourned regular meeting of the Needles Planning Commission were broadcasted...
WORK SESSION AT 6:00 p.m. The Trotwood Planning Commission will hold a work session at 6:00 p.m. at the Trotwood Community and Cultural Arts Center. Please use the below link to register and stream the meeting virtually via GoToWebinar: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1446630065983801614 Access code: 144-287-856 After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be...
The Grundy County Commission will discuss the streambank stabilization project and insurance next week. The commission will meet with the Howe Company and Binder Irrigation at the courthouse in Trenton on October 19 at 9 a.m. regarding streambank stabilization, Aaron Ambrose with Connell Insurance at 10 o’clock, and Darrell Decker with United Healthcare Insurance at 11 o’clock.
The first meeting of Pasadena’s 11-member Community Police Oversight Commission will take place via teleconference on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 6:00 pm. Members of the public may view the meeting online through Zoom. The Pasadena City Council unanimously created the Commission by ordinance in October 2020. The purpose of...
PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Section 20 of Chapter 20 of the Acts of 2021, signed into law on June 16, 2021. Members of the public may view the meeting online, provide written comments by 5:00 P.M. the day before the meeting to PandC@cambridgema.gov, and may attend virtually online or by telephone.
(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for a regular meeting on Tuesday, October 19th, 9:00 AM, in the Courthouse Commission Chambers. The meeting is open to the public, and can also be viewed via Zoom link, Meeting ID: 870 2065 1432 – Passcode: 692534. The meetings are...
The City of Newburgh Civil Service Commission meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be conducted through Zoom videoconference, and will be livestreamed to the public via the City’s webpage as well as recorded. To view the livestream of the Civil Service Commission...
Report from CPD Professional Standards Unit Director James Mulcahy. Motion to Meet in Executive Session Pursuant to Section 21(a)(1) of the Open Meeting Law to Discuss Complaints CC-2021-001 and CC-2021-002 Pending Before the Board. The Board will adjourn the meeting at the end of the executive session. To view the...
Regular meeting of the Cambridge Pedestrian Committee. For more information on the Pedestrian Committee, see the official website. This meeting will be held virtually on Zoom. Members of the public will be able to participate by computer or phone using Zoom webinar. To join this meeting via the internet, members...
Aux Sable Middle School recently issued the following announcement. Location: Plainfield North High School, 12005 S. 248th Ave, Plainfield. 6:30 p.m. Closed Session; 7:30 p.m. Open Session. AGENDA AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR PUBLIC COMMENT AND ONLINE VIEWING WILL BE POSTED 48 HOURS IN ADVANCE AS REQUIRED BY LAW. Original source can...
Source: City of Needles (Information and Agenda Packet):. Needles, California: An adjourned regular meeting of the Needles Planning Commission is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th, 2021. The adjourned meeting will start at 4:00 p.m. PT and will occur inside the Needles City Council Chambers located at 1111 Bailey Avenue near...
The Alachua County Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). This meeting begins at 6 p.m. The public may offer comments virtually and in person. If attending in person, masks are strongly recommended for those not vaccinated.
Comments / 0