Work on this project has progressed well, as the sewer main pipe and lower lateral sections have been installed at all locations to include Lindaro Street, Woodland Avenue, Octavia Street, B Street and Woodland Place. Remaining work includes installation of the upper laterals for Woodland Place. These laterals are brand new as the District has moved the sewer main for these nine properties from the easement behind their back yards into Woodland Place. This upper lateral work has begun, and Westland Contractors expects to complete it by the end of October.

SAN RAFAEL, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO