Sanofi Says Its Flu Vaccine Can Be Co-Administered With Moderna's COVID-19 Shot

CLEVELAND — Now is the time most medical professionals are encouraging people to get the flu shot. They say it's something you'll want to have as COIVD-19 remains a threat. "The main reason is because you don't want to get sick from the flu. Even though most of us that are young and healthy are not going to have severe influenza and are not going to end up in the hospital. Anyone who's had influenza will tell you how awful it is even with a mild case that you're able to take care of it at home," said Dr. Amy Edwards, associate medical director of pediatric control at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO