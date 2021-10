Travelers at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Aug. 19, 2021. (Tony Cenicola/The New York Times) International travelers fully vaccinated against the coronavirus who have been barred from entering the United States during the pandemic will be able to enter the country Nov. 8, according to a White House official, marking an end to restrictions that had walled off tourists and relatives seeking to visit their families.

