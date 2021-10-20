CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

HVSS Private Storage Unit Auction

By Facebook Twitter Reddit
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt
 8 days ago

Harbor View Self Storage, 8 Harbor View Road, South Burlington, Vt 05403. Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self storage unit listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed...

www.sevendaysvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
sevendaysvt

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 20-PR-01659

To the creditors of: Eleanor Bensen, late of South Burlington. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

TOWN OF ESSEX SELECTBOARD NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Selectboard of the Town of Essex shall hold a public hearing at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in-person at the Town Offices, 81 Main St., Essex Junction, and online or by phone on Microsoft Teams. The link is available at www.essexvt.org or join via conference call (audio only): 802-377-3784 – Conference ID: 818 593 947#
ESSEX, VT
sevendaysvt

Pigasus Meats and NOFA-VT Soil Health Stewards Invest in the Earth

Phelan O'Connor, co-owner of Pigasus Meats in South Hero, was raised vegetarian. He never thought much about his diet until he started working on the school farm while studying at Warren Wilson College in North Carolina. Tending beef cattle there, O'Connor saw firsthand how animals can interact with the land in both positive and negative ways.
SOUTH HERO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Business
sevendaysvt

Notice Of Self Storage Lien Sale

MALLETTS BAY SELF STORAGE, LLC, 115 HEINEBERG DRIVE, COLCHESTER, VT 05446. Notice is hereby given that the contents of the self-storage units listed below will be sold at public auction by sealed bid. Name of Occupant Storage Unit. Christine Shahoud # 27. Said sales will take place on 11/5/21, beginning...
COLCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice of Foreclosure: 7906 Main Road, Huntington

State Of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Chittenden Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 376-5-20 CNCV. Andrew H. Montroll, Esq., Administrator Of The Estate Of Jon E. Boise A/K/A Jon Boise, Jacqueline C. Boise And Secretary Of Housing And Urban Development. OCCUPANTS OF: 7906 Main Road, Huntington VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Notice of Foreclosure Sale: 53 Central Street, Randolph

State Of Vermont Vermont Superior Court Orange Unit, Civil Division Docket No: 161-10-19 Oecv. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., As Trustee, On Behalf Of Sasco Mortgage Loan Trust 2007-Mln1 Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2007-Mln1. V. Douglas J. Parker. OCCUPANTS OF: 53 Central Street, Randolph VT. MORTGAGEE'S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Barbara Fischman

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-005500. To the creditors of Barbara Fischman, late of Williston, VT. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Auction#Lien#Charlson#Harbor View Self Storage
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Joseph Chouinard Jr.

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04231. In re ESTATE of Joseph Chouinard Jr. To the creditors of Joseph Chouinard Jr., late of Essex. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Dimitri Boytchev

State of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Docket No.: 21-PR-04757. To the creditors of Dimitri Boytchev, late of Colchester, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Public Hearing Colchester Development Review Board

Pursuant to Title 24 VSA, Chapter 117, the Development Review Board will hold a public hearing on November 10, 2021 at 7:00pm to hear the following requests under the Development Regulations. Meeting is open to the public and will be held both in-person at 781 Blakely Road and via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83271430077.
COLCHESTER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
sevendaysvt

Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0451-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On October 11, 2021, The University of Vermont and State Agricultural College, 16 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C0451-4 for a project generally described as renovations to the Hills Science Building including: (1) construction of an addition at the southeast entrance to include an elevator tower; (2) construction of improvements to the northeast entrance; (3) reconstruction and expansion of the connector between Hills and Benedict Auditorium; (4) installation of replacement windows; and (5) construction of new sidewalks, utilities, and landscaping and installation of a new generator. The project is located on 105 Carrigan Drive in Burlington, Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

From the Publisher: Tech Tonic

"Where are all the workers?" Employers in all sectors across Vermont are asking that question as they struggle to hire people during this pandemic period dubbed "the Great Resignation." Back in 2008, the labor shortage was more specific: Local tech companies claimed they couldn't find enough talent to grow their...
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Notice to Creditors: Estate of Anne Conlin

State Of Vermont Superior Court Probate Division Chittenden Unit Case No.: 21-Pr-04760. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Pandemic Pushes Vermont Restaurants to Expand Tech Tools

Pro Pig Brewery's outdoor patio in downtown Waterbury was packed with leaf peepers and hikers on a recent Saturday afternoon. Guests dipped chips into velvety housemade queso, nibbled on chorizo cauliflower tacos and sipped housebrewed pale ales. Before she could similarly indulge, Valori Sears of Portland, Maine, angled her phone...
WATERBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermont Gears Up for a $225 Million Marijuana Market

Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board estimates that spending on recreational marijuana in Vermont could reach $225 million annually by 2025, which would translate to nearly $46 million in new state taxes. The figures are just some of the news from a highly anticipated report the board released last Friday. The 64-page...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

‘The Future Is Now’: Your Next Car — or Truck — Might Plug In

Early adopters and climate change activists aren’t the only ones interested in electric vehicles these days. Don’t believe it? Visit Lamoille Valley Ford in Hardwick. Rick Welcome, the dealership’s general manager, has been in the business for 18 years. He’s never seen more demand for a vehicle than he’s seeing for Ford Motor Company’s new, all-electric F-150 Lightning, scheduled to arrive in the spring. More than 100 customers have joined Lamoille Valley Ford’s reservation list for the EV version of the pickup truck, which starts at $40,000 for a base model.
CARS
sevendaysvt

sevendaysvt

Burlington, VT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
725K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the independent weekly in Burlington, Vermont, covering news, arts, food and more across the state.

 https://www.sevendaysvt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy