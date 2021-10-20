HVSS Private Storage Unit Auction

On October 11, 2021, The University of Vermont and State Agricultural College, 16 Colchester Avenue, Burlington, VT 05405 filed application number 4C0451-4 for a project generally described as renovations to the Hills Science Building including: (1) construction of an addition at the southeast entrance to include an elevator tower; (2) construction of improvements to the northeast entrance; (3) reconstruction and expansion of the connector between Hills and Benedict Auditorium; (4) installation of replacement windows; and (5) construction of new sidewalks, utilities, and landscaping and installation of a new generator. The project is located on 105 Carrigan Drive in Burlington, Vermont.
