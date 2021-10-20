Around the Farm 10/19/21: Scorpions won’t stop stinging Dogs as it is their nature

AFL – Solar Sox 11, Scorpions 9. Christian Koss (Scorpions, 2B): 2/5, 3 RBI, R – While the Scottsdale Scorpions did play, and lose, yesterday against the Mesa Solar Sox, no Cleveland players were involved. For the sake of writing something up anyway, we’ll take a look at the top three players who were involved. Even though they were down 9-3 at the time, Koss tried to come back in the eighth with a two run single that scored Andrew Bechtold and Will Wilson. Kole Cottom, who was advanced to second on the play, eventually scored on a single to bring the game to within two. Trying for another comeback after the Sox scored twice in the top of the ninth, Koss hit another RBI single to score Matt Wallner and keep the bases loaded. The next batter was retired, however, and the Scorpions lost by two.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO