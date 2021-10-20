CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Around the Farm 10/19/21: Scorpions won’t stop stinging Dogs as it is their nature

By Joseph Coblitz
indiansbaseballinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFL – Scorpions 12, Desert Dogs 4. Richie Palacios (Scorpions, LF): 1/5, HR – Palacios continued his strong start to the AFL season with a home run in his first at bat. He cooled off a bit after that as he was out...

indiansbaseballinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm AFL 10/16/21:

Richie Palacios (LF, Scottsdale): 2-5, 2B, R, 2 RBI – Palacios has continued to hit and get on base in the AFL with three three doubles and three walks in three games so far. Jose Tena (2B, Scottsdale): 1-3, R, RBI – Tena hasn’t quite enjoyed the success Palacios has...
BASEBALL
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm Winter Ball 10/15/21: Tully turns tables for Tribe pitching in AFL

ARIZONA FALL LEAGUE (SCOTTSDALE SCORPIONS) Michael Amditis (PH-backup DH): 0-3, 1 R – Amditis, who entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Red Sox pitching prospect Kole Cottam in the fourth, scored his first run of the AFL season in the seventh after reaching in a fielding error by Astros shortstop Pedro Leon.
BASEBALL
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 10/20/21: No Cleveland prospects were used in the making of this baseball game

AFL – Solar Sox 11, Scorpions 9. Christian Koss (Scorpions, 2B): 2/5, 3 RBI, R – While the Scottsdale Scorpions did play, and lose, yesterday against the Mesa Solar Sox, no Cleveland players were involved. For the sake of writing something up anyway, we’ll take a look at the top three players who were involved. Even though they were down 9-3 at the time, Koss tried to come back in the eighth with a two run single that scored Andrew Bechtold and Will Wilson. Kole Cottom, who was advanced to second on the play, eventually scored on a single to bring the game to within two. Trying for another comeback after the Sox scored twice in the top of the ninth, Koss hit another RBI single to score Matt Wallner and keep the bases loaded. The next batter was retired, however, and the Scorpions lost by two.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scorpions#Dog#Pinch Hitter#Scoreboard Afl#The Fall League
indiansbaseballinsider.com

IBI 2021 Comeback prospect

Arguably, many of the prospects in Cleveland’s organization, or any for that matter, could be considered comeback prospects after not having a 2020 season. But there were prospects that had outstanding 2021 seasons without really playing a 2019 season as well. This group has players who were waiting a long...
BASEBALL
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around The Farm 10/22/21: It’s a learning experience…

Michael Amditis (C): 1-5, 2 K – For most of the game, Amditis looked like an A-Ball guy dropped into the pressure cooker of the Fall League (which he is). In the bottom of the ninth and down to the Scorpions’ last strike of the game, however, he hit a clutch RBI single to put the Scottsdale side within two runs.
BASEBALL
chatsports.com

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/25/21

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Austin Wells, the Yankees’ first round pick in 2020, has impressed with the bat in his stint in the Arizona Fall League this season, though questions still surround his future behind the plate. There’s been an open debate since he was drafted around whether he’ll stick at catcher or be moved to first base or left field, but from his own teammates, he seems more than adequate as a backstop for now.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Around the Farm 10/23/21: Palacios stays on base

Richie Palacios (CF, Scottsdale): 1-3, R, BB – Palacios scored the Scorpions only run and reached base twice, continuing to show off his strong on-base skills and his hot fall campaign. He’s exclusively played outfield in Arizona. Jose Tena (2B, Scottsdale): 0-3, K – As a 20 year old in...
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

Scottsdale Scorpions Week 2:

Scottsdale had a tough time last week, getting outscored 57-38 and losing five of their six games. No Cleveland prospects played in the loss on October 20th, but overall the pitching staff continues to struggle and did hurt the Scorpions on multiple occasions. At 3-7 overall, the Scorpions are last in the AFL East and tied for last overall in the league.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Blue Crabs Veteran Daryl Thompson Named ALPB Pitcher of the Year

(October 27, 2021, New York) – The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball Clubs (ALPB) today announced the league’s Pitcher of the Year, Daryl Thompson. Daryl Thompson, a right-handed pitcher for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year, earning the honor for the second consecutive season. Thompson, a Southern Maryland […] The post Blue Crabs Veteran Daryl Thompson Named ALPB Pitcher of the Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MLB
indiansbaseballinsider.com

IBI 2021 Rookie prospect of the year￼

Image: (Tim Phillis - TCP Photography) This award is a little interesting in 2021. There wasn’t a 2020 season to see the 2020, and in some cases, the 2019 prospect draft picks or signings. So in 2021 for this honor, we had to consider 2019, 2020, and 2021 prospect signings or draft picks that had previously never played an official pro season. This award is for players who didn't have a single...
SPORTS
Whitefish Pilot

Loss to Polson won't stop Dogs as playoffs begin

Whitefish carried a slight lead into halftime and again early in the third quarter, but Polson made more plays as the clock wound down in the game to defeat the Bulldogs 38-24 in Whitefish Friday night. The Pirates, 8-0, handed Whitefish its second-straight loss after the Bulldogs started off undefeated...
WHITEFISH, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy