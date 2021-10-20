CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook Plans to Change Company's Name Next Week [Report]

By iClarified
iclarified.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook may announce a change to its company name next week as it focuses on "building the metaverse", according to a new report from The Verge. The coming name change, which CEO Mark Zuckerberg...

www.iclarified.com

The Independent

Maryland congressman deactivates Facebook account

A Maryland congressman announced Wednesday that he has deactivated his official congressional and campaign Facebook and Instagram accounts until their parent company and Congress make substantial reforms to protect children, health and democratic values. Democratic Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger said his decision follows disturbing whistleblower reports about the company's own research revealing harm to democracy, the mental health of teens and the amplification of hate speech.In a news release, Ruppersberger cited a report in The Washington Post that Facebook’s algorithm at one time treated “angry” reactions as five times more valuable than “likes,” disproportionately promoting content that was likely to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
iclarified.com

Apple Seeds tvOS 15.2 Beta to Developers [Download]

Apple has seeded tvOS 15.2 beta to developers for testing. The build number is 19K5025g. This release contains bug fixes and improvements. ● Fixed an issue where using alert(_:isPresented:actions:message:) and confirmationDialog(_:isPresented:titleVisibility:actions:) didn’t present. (83731075) Developers can download tvOS 15.2 beta from the link below. Please download the iClarified app or...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over safety concerns

Facebook has recorded profits of nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in the three months to September despite allegations that it is failing to protect young people and prevent extremism.The figure was up from 7.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the same period last year.The tech giant’s total revenue, mainly from ad sales, surged to 29.01 billion dollars (£21 billion) in the third quarter from 21.47 billion dollars (£15.6 billion) at the same time last year, according to financial statements.Data also revealed the number of daily users had increased 6% to 1.93 billion since the same time last year, while the...
INTERNET
KREX

Facebook profits rise amid revelations from leaked documents

(AP) — Amid the fallout from the Facebook Papers documents supporting claims that the social network has valued financial success over user safety, Facebook on Monday reported higher profit for the latest quarter. The company’s latest show of financial strength followed an avalanche of reports on the Facebook Papers — a vast trove of redacted internal documents […]
INTERNET
CNN

The big takeaways from the Facebook Papers

(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
INTERNET
Indy100

Elon Musk’s two-word reaction after Tesla becomes trillion-dollar company

Elon Musk tweeted out two simple words following reports that Tesla is now worth more than $1 trillion. Yesterday, Tesla became the first ever automobile company to surpass a market value of $1 trillion. The news came after Hertz placed an order for 100,000 Tesla vechicles. This caused the company’s stock to rise over 12 percent, making Tesla the fifth American firm and first ever car company to reach a trillion dollar milestone. The company is now worth more than the combined value of the largest automobile manufacturers around the world.
ECONOMY
AFP

Google-parent Alphabet profit soars to over $18 bn

Google's parent company Alphabet announced profits Tuesday that jumped to $18.9 billion, even as the online colossus faces increased regulatory pressure and shifting of the lockdown lifestyles that have so benefited Big Tech. Google remains a centerpiece of online activity, with offerings such as its search engine, ad marketplace, and YouTube video platform that give it extensive global influence. Alphabet revenue of $65.1 billion in the recently-ended quarter eclipsed the same period last year by some 41 percent, according to the tech titan, as its online ad engine and cloud services thrived. Fellow giant Facebook, despite its whistleblower scandal, has also announced whopping profits, as did Microsoft, although Twitter reported a large loss due to a shareholder lawsuit settlement.
BUSINESS

