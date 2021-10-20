Facebook Plans to Change Company's Name Next Week [Report]

Facebook has recorded profits of nine billion dollars (£6.5 billion) in the three months to September despite allegations that it is failing to protect young people and prevent extremism.The figure was up from 7.8 billion dollars (£5.6 billion) for the same period last year.The tech giant’s total revenue, mainly from ad sales, surged to 29.01 billion dollars (£21 billion) in the third quarter from 21.47 billion dollars (£15.6 billion) at the same time last year, according to financial statements.Data also revealed the number of daily users had increased 6% to 1.93 billion since the same time last year, while the...

INTERNET ・ 1 DAY AGO