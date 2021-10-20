CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with Sauced for Their Live Resin Concentrate Line in Nevada
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced their product subsidiary, City Trees,...www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0