Nevada State

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with Sauced for Their Live Resin Concentrate Line in Nevada

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced their product subsidiary, City Trees,...

