CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces An Exclusive Toll Processing and Distribution Agreement with Sauced for Their Live Resin Concentrate Line in Nevada

Naperville, IL—KeHE Distributor announced that it has signed a distribution agreement with Erewhon, to “enable and support the retailer’s growth and expansion plans.”. “As a fellow B Corporation, we are proud to partner with a retailer that aligns on the same culture and values as KeHE,” said Michelle DuFresne, Vice President of Sales at KeHE. “Erewhon is an exceptional merchant with extremely high standards and we are thrilled to help support their growth plans as their Primary supply chain partner.”

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO