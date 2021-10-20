CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPO for SPAC Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NCAC) Opens at $10.04

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Today's IPO for SPAC Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

NEWS10 ABC

GlobalFoundries shares now on sale through IPO, starting at $47

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GF), the semiconductor manufacturer headquartered in Malta, held an initial public offering (IPO) of 55 million ordinary shares of its stock for close to $2.6 billion on Thursday. The IPO price works out to $47 per share. GF CEO Tom Caulfield was on hand in Manhattan to speak at the […]
MALTA, NY
StreetInsider.com

AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) IPO Open 17% Higher

Today's IPO for AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) opened for trading at $12.84 after pricing 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. Morgan...
STOCKS
Boardroom Alpha

Tailwind Two (TWNT) + Terran Orbital Strike $1.58B SPAC Deal, and 5 new SPAC IPOs Traded

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- While much of the market is still focused on a mega earnings week and Facebook changing its name to Meta (🤔) the SPAC world got treated to the always-rare after market deal announcement. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT) signed a definitive agreement to take satellite operator...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for Biofrontera (BFRI) Opens Lower

Today's IPO for Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) opened for trading at $4.09 after pricing 3,600,000 units, each consisting of (i) one share of common stock and (ii) one warrant to purchase a share of common stock, at a public offering price per unit of $5.00.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Udemy (UDMY) IPO Opens 7% Lower

Today's IPO for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ: UDMY) opened for trading at $27 after pricing 14,500,000 shares of its common stock at $29. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, BofA Securities,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for Sonendo (SONX) Opens 25% Lower

Today's IPO for Sonendo (NYSE: SONX) opened for trading at $9 after pricing 7,800,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. BofA...
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Truist Securities Starts ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA) at Buy

Truist Securities analyst Stephanie Moore initiates coverage on ACV Auctions Inc (NASDAQ ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) to Neutral

JPMorgan analyst Cory Carpenter downgraded Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) from Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: BofA Securities Upgrades Saia Inc. (SAIA) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Ariel Rosa upgraded Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stifel Resumes Equillium (EQ) at Buy

Stifel analyst Dae Gon Ha resumes coverage on Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) with a Buy rating and a price target of ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Upgrades EQT Corp. (EQT) to Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram upgraded EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $31.00.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

HireRight IPO prices at $19 a share, below proposed price range of $21 to $24

HireRight Holdings Corp. , a Nashville-based employment screening company, said Friday it's initial public offering priced at $19 a share, below its proposed price range of $21 to $24. The company sold 22.2 million shares to raise $421.8 million. With 79.4 million shares expected to be outstanding, the company has gone public at a valuation of $1.6 billion. Proceeds of the deal will be used to repay debt, unwind interest rate swaps and for general corporate purposes. Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 15 banks. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "HRT." HireRight reported a net loss of $15.6 million and revenue of $326.5 million for the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $45.9 million and revenue of $259.4 million in the year-ago period. The deal comes at a time when the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Solo Brands (DTC) IPO Opens 31.5% Higher

Today's IPO for Solo Brands, Inc (NYSE: DTC) opened for trading at $22.36 after pricing 12,903,225 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (SCMAU) Prices 13M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SCMAU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 13,000,000 units at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

GlobalFoundries (GFS) IPO Opens Flat

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) opened for trading at $47 after pricing 30,250,000 of which are being offered by GF and 24,750,000 of which are being offered by GF's existing shareholder, Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, at an initial public offering price of $47.00 per share.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
HIT Consultant

Healthcare SPAC Deep Medicine Acquisition Announces Pricing of $110M IPO

– Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses announced today that it priced its upsized initial public offering of 11,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Marpai (MRAI) IPO Opens Modestly Higher

Today's IPO for Marpai, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRAI) opened for trading at $4.38 after pricing 6,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. ThinkEquity is acting...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Informatica (INFA) IPO Opens 5% Lower

Today's IPO for Informatica (NYSE: INFA) opened for trading at $27.55 after pricing 29,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share.
STOCKS

