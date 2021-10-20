CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Form 8-K Gain Therapeutics, Inc. For: Oct 15

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gain Therapeutics Appoints Matthias Alder as Chief Operating Officer. BETHESDA, MD, October 19, 2021 – Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K CM Life Sciences III For: Oct 28

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This Amendment (this “Amendment”), entered into and effective as of October 28, 2021, is made to that Agreement and Plan of Merger (as may be further amended, modified and restated, the “Merger Agreement”), dated as of August 5, 2021, by and among CM Life Sciences III Inc., a Delaware corporation (“Parent”), Clover III Merger Sub Inc., a Delaware corporation and a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), and EQRx, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”). Each of the Company, Parent and Merger Sub shall individually be referred to herein as a “Party” and, collectively, the “Parties”. Capitalized terms used herein but not otherwise defined shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Merger Agreement.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K HORMEL FOODS CORP /DE/ For: Oct 29

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Media Relations 507-434-6352 media@hormel.com Hormel Foods Announces the Retirement of Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Appoints Jacinth Smiley to Succeed Sheehan as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer AUSTIN, Minn. (Oct. 29, 2021) -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a global branded food company, announced today that Jim Sheehan plans to retire as executive vice president and chief financial officer after 43 years with the company. Jacinth Smiley, group vice president of corporate strategy, has been named his successor and will become the company’s next executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. Sheehan’s distinguished career at Hormel Foods spans more than four decades, including the last five years as chief financial officer for the company’s global operations. Sheehan plans to retire at the end of the calendar year. “On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Hormel Foods team, I want to thank Jim for his leadership and dedication to this company and its people over the last 43 years,” said Jim Snee, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Hormel Foods. “Jim has led with a steadfast focus on building a world-class financial, accounting and technology organization. His leadership has included the highly successful implementation of Project Orion, and the acquisition and financing of Planters®, the largest acquisition in the company’s history. Equally impressive as his career with the company are his contributions to causes and the community. Jim was instrumental in establishing Inspired Pathways, a groundbreaking initiative that extends free college tuition to the children of Hormel Foods team members. His contributions are immeasurable, and we wish him a long, happy and well-deserved retirement.” Smiley, who will succeed Sheehan upon his retirement, joined Hormel Foods in 2021 as group vice president of corporate strategy after two decades in financial and accounting leadership at LyondellBasell, General Electric and others. Since joining Hormel Foods, Smiley has been leading the company’s overall corporate strategy while serving as a member of the senior leadership team. As chief financial officer, she will lead all aspects of the Hormel Foods financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, tax, accounting and internal controls. Smiley will also oversee the company’s information technology area.
AUSTIN, MN
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, For: Oct 28

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. daniel@lifesciadvisors.comsoconnell@vergescientific.com. Genocea Provides Third Quarter 2021 Corporate Update. GEN-011 neoantigen-targeted peripheral T cell therapy clinical trial continues. Strong presence at the SITC 36th Annual Meeting. Conference call today at 8:30 a.m. E.T.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Kearny Financial Corp. For: Oct 28

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Annual Meeting of Stockholders October 28, 2021 10:00 AM. Welcome and Introductory Remarks Craig L. Montanaro Director, President and Chief Executive Officer. John J. Mazur, Jr., Chairman Theodore J....
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis#Pharmaceuticals#Form 8 K#Biotechnology#Gain Therapeutics Inc#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Company#Gaucher#Autolus Therapeutics
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K MyMD Pharmaceuticals, For: Oct 26

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MyMD Pharmaceuticals President Chris Chapman, M.D. Named. Medical Honoree of the Year by the Arthritis Foundation. MyMD’s lead drug candidate, MYMD-1, is being developed to target aging and related diseases along with autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K SMITH MIDLAND CORP For: Oct 20

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (I.R.S. Employer Identification Number) P.O. Box 300. ,. 5119 Catlett Road. Midland. ,. Virginia. 22728. (Address of principal executive offices)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K AMERISERV FINANCIAL INC For: Oct 25

JOHNSTOWN, PA – AmeriServ Financial Bank, the banking subsidiary of AmeriServ Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRV) and United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2635-06 have agreed to a new four-year contract. Unionized employees voted to accept the contract at a meeting held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Johnstown. The new contract covers the workforce through October 15, 2025.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BEYOND MEAT, INC. For: Oct 22

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for November 10, 2021. El Segundo, Calif., October 22, 2021 – Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company is reducing its third quarter net revenues outlook. The Company is proceeding through its quarterly close, and based on preliminary results, the Company now expects third quarter net revenues of approximately $106 million as compared to prior guidance of $120 million to $140 million. Although the Company’s previous third quarter guidance anticipated a sequential decline in net revenues, the deceleration was larger than anticipated. Multiple factors contributed to the shortfall during the quarter.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Biology
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K RedHawk Holdings Corp. For: Oct 18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2021. REDHAWK HOLDINGS CORP. (Exact name of registrant as...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Seagate Technology Holdi For: Oct 22

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY REPORTS FISCAL FIRST QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. –GAAP operating margin of 18.8%; non-GAAP operating margin of 20.1%. –GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.28; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.35. –Raised the quarterly cash dividend...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Enphys Acquisition Corp. For: Oct 08

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 8, 2021. Enphys Acquisition Corp. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter) Cayman Islands. 001-40879. 87-2010879. (State or Other...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Option Care Health, Inc. For: Oct 20

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. OPTION CARE HEALTH ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND SCHEDULES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS CALL. BANNOCKBURN, Ill., October 20, 2021 -- Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Sana Biotechnology, Inc. For: Oct 15

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sana Biotechnology Obtains a Non-Exclusive License to CRISPR Cas12b Gene Editing Technology from Beam Therapeutics to Enable Engineered Cell Programs. Agreement combines Beam’s gene editing technology with Sana’s ex vivo platform. SEATTLE — October 19, 2021 —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K FLEX LTD. For: Oct 18

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flex Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Anord Mardix. Acquisition Strengthens Company’s Industrial Business. in Power and Data Center Solutions. San Jose, Calif., October 18, 2021 – Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX)...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K KULICKE & SOFFA INDUSTRI For: Oct 18

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kulicke & Soffa Pte. Ltd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. 1005 Virginia Drive. Fort Washington, PA 19034 USA. +1-215-784-6000 main. www.kns.com. Kulicke & Soffa Raises Quarterly Dividend by 21%
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K ReWalk Robotics Ltd. For: Oct 18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Certain confidential information contained in this document, marked by brackets and asterisk, has been. omitted pursuant to Item 601(b)(10)(iv) of Regulation S-K, because it (i) is not material and (ii) would be.
ENGINEERING
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K 2seventy bio, Inc. For: Oct 18

FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to. Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): October 18, 2021. (Exact name of Registrant as Specified in Its Charter) (Address of Principal Executive Offices)(Zip Code) Registrant’s Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (339) 499-9300. Not Applicable. (Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K BAXTER INTERNATIONAL For: Oct 18

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 2 This presentation includes forward-looking statements concerning Baxter’s financial results, business development activities, capital structure, cost savings initiatives, R&D pipeline, including results of clinical trials and planned product launches, and outlook for full-year 2021. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: conditions to the consummation of the acquisition of Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (“Hillrom”), including Hillrom’s shareholder approval of the proposed acquisition, may not be satisfied or the regulatory approvals required for the proposed acquisition may not be obtained on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; successful integration of Hillrom with the Company and the realization of anticipated benefits of the acquisition (including anticipated synergies and net leverage targets) within the expected timeframes or at all; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement between the parties to the Hillrom acquisition; potential adverse reactions to the Hillrom acquisition by the Company or Hillrom’s strategic partners; the impact of global economic conditions (including potential trade wars) and public health crises and epidemics, such as the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, on the Company and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which the Company operates; demand for and market acceptance of risks for new and existing products (including the impact of reduced hospital admission rates and elective surgery volumes); product development risks (including any delays in required regulatory approvals); product quality or patient safety concerns; the impact of competitive products and pricing, including generic competition, drug reimportation and disruptive technologies; accurate identification of and execution on business development and R&D opportunities and realization of anticipated benefits (including the acquisitions of Hillrom, Cheetah Medical, Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System and specified rights to Caelyx/Doxil in territories outside the U.S., and Transderm Scop); loss of key employees or inability to identify and recruit new employees; continuity, availability and pricing of acceptable raw materials and component supply or the inability to create additional production capacity in a timely manner or the occurrence of other manufacturing or supply difficulties (including as a result of a natural disaster, public health crises and epidemics/pandemics, regulatory actions or otherwise); breaches or failures of the company’s information technology systems or products, including by cyberattack, unauthorized access or theft; future actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, including FDA, the Department of Justice, the SEC, the New York Attorney General, the Environmental Protection Agency and foreign regulatory agencies, including the continued delay in lifting the warning letter at Baxter’s Ahmedabad facility or proceedings related to the investigation related to foreign exchange gains and losses; increasing regulatory focus on privacy and security issues; failures with respect to compliance programs; U.S. healthcare reform and other global austerity measures; pricing, reimbursement, taxation and rebate policies of government agencies and private payers; proposed regulatory changes of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in kidney health policy and reimbursement the ability to enforce owned or in-licensed patents or the prevention or restriction of the manufacture, sale or use of products or technology affected by patents of third parties; global, trade and tax policies; any change in laws concerning the taxation of income (including current or future tax reform), including income earned outside the United States and potential taxes associated with the Base Erosion and Anti-Abuse Tax; actions taken by tax authorities in connection with ongoing tax audits; the outcome of pending or future litigation, including the opioid litigation, ethylene oxide litigation and litigation related to our internal investigation of foreign exchange gains and losses; fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates; and other risks identified in Baxter’s most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and other SEC filings, all of which are available on Baxter’s website. Baxter does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by the federal securities laws. Safe Harbor Statement.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K NEWELL BRANDS INC. For: Oct 15

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware. 1-9608. 36-3514169. (State or Other Jurisdiction. of Incorporation) (Commission. File Number) (IRS Employer.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K Prologis, L.P. For: Oct 15 Filed by: Prologis, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO (October 15, 2021) – Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, today reported results for the third quarter of 2021. Net earnings per diluted share was $0.97 for the quarter compared with $0.40 for the third quarter of 2020. Core funds from operations (Core FFO)* per diluted share was $1.04 for the quarter compared with $0.90 for the same period in 2020.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy