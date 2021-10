With “Blade Runner 2049” and definitely “Dune,” Denis Villeneuve has cemented himself in the minds of many as a master filmmaker when it comes to big screen spectacle. That is a description that has also been given to director Christopher Nolan. So, you have to imagine that since both men seem to be on similar filmmaking wavelengths, they probably enjoy each other’s work. Well, we already know Villeneuve is a big fan of Nolan. And in a new episode of The Director’s Cut podcast from the Directors Guild of America, both men sat down together, with Nolan raving about Villeneuve’s work.

