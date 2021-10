Following the dip in its price today, the PINS stock has wiped out gains made last week after the news hit the internet. Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) stock dropped as much as 11.13% to trade around $51.60 as of October 25, 2021, 6.23 a.m EDT. As the market opened, the stock is 12% down. In the past week, Pinterest shares have experienced increased volatility following news of possible acquisition by PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). However, the hype dwindled after PayPal said on Sunday that it will not go ahead with the deal.

