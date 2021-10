WEATHERFORD, Okla - SWOSU Soccer got back on the winning track Tuesday afternoon at home, as they defeated Northwestern Oklahoma State 3-2. "We were fortunate not to trail in this game," coach Mark Persson said. "After we scored, we gave up a soft goal both times. We were fortunate to score three goals and we shouldn't need to score three goals to win the game. We are happy to get another conference win and are happy to gain three more points."

