HAYS - The Fort Hays State men's soccer team routed Newman 5-1 in Hays on Saturday. The Tigers put up three scores before halftime and followed with two more in the second while only allowing one goal at the end of the match. Sophomore midfielder Taisei Arima netted two goals in the match, his second multi-goal performance this season. The Tigers sweep of the Jets this week improved their record to 8-4-1 overall and 5-2 in the GAC while Newman remains winless at 0-11-1 and 0-6-1 in conference action.

HAYS, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO