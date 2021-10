An electrifying contest between the best teams in the world. The PGL Stockholm Major is one of the most awaited competitions of the year. With 24 strong teams in the event, the Major is set to be a roller coaster ride for CS:GO fans everywhere. The competition will feature star teams like Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Gambit Esports, Team Vitality and many more who will battle it out for a $2 million prize pool. It’s not unusual to have your own favorites, but we have compiled a list of a few teams who might do extremely well in the competition and lift themselves to glory.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO