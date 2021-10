GLOBE – A scheduled closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami is being extended until further notice due to a delay with the project to remove the old Pinto Creek Bridge. Work crews had planned to remove a section of the 72-year-old bridge Monday morning, but the structure did not come down as anticipated. ADOT is evaluating options to remove the bridge while also determining when it will be safe for traffic to resume using the adjacent new structure over Pinto Creek. The bridges are only feet away from each other.

GLOBE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO