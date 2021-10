Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer press release. On Oct. 20, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) urged the Senate to move forward with the Freedom to Vote Act. The legislation is a sweeping package of reform bills aimed at strengthening the voice of the American people in their democracy by making it easier to vote, ending the dominance of big money in the political process, and ending partisan gerrymandering. Coupled with the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, this historic legislation aims to ensure every American has the freedom to make their voice and vote heard in America.

