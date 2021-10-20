CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington St Coach says Focus Remains on Supporting Players

By Associated Press
 8 days ago
(AP) — Washington State acting head coach Jake Dickert says his immediate focus in his new role is providing stability for...

2-time WNBA Executive of Year Padover Named Atlanta Dream GM

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have announced the hiring of Dan Padover as general manager and executive vice president of basketball operations. Former interim head coach Darius Taylor will be the assistant GM. Padover was WNBA executive of the year the past two seasons as general manager of with the Las Vegas Aces. Before his three-year stint with the Aces, Padover was vice president of basketball operations for the New York Liberty. The appointments of Padover and Taylor round out the leadership team of the WNBA franchise, which has undergone a radical makeover under new ownership after three straight losing seasons.
Dempsey Back as USA Basketball Chair; Bird, Durant on Board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Retired Gen. Martin Dempsey was reelected chairperson of USA Basketball on Monday. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and three-time gold medalist Kevin Durant were among those added to the federation’s board of directors. Dempsey was Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and served as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President Barack Obama. He is the second person to be elected chair for back-to-back Olympic cycles, following Jerry Colangelo.
Wash Sending Braves Home in WS After Near Miss a Decade Ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Beloved baseball lifer Ron Washington is finally getting another shot at a World Series title. It comes 10 years after he was twice in the same game within one strike of winning a championship as manager of the Texas Rangers. He is now emphatically waving Atlanta Braves runners around third base. And he's doing daily fielding drills with their All-Star infielders, even before World Series games late in October. The 69-year-old Washington says this is the second-best thing he can do in baseball if he's not a manager.
Gonzaga’s Timme Tapped For AP’s Preseason All-American

(AP) — Drew Timme of Gonzaga is the lone unanimous selection on The Associated Press preseason All-America team. He was joined by Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn, UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, Villanova point guard Collin Gillespie and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis. Timme was a second-team All-American last season while leading the Zags to the NCAA championship game for the second time. Cockburn looked into leaving for the NBA before returning. Juzang is back after leading the Bruins to the Final Four and Gillespie returns after suffering a knee injury. Jackson-Davis is looking to get the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Seahawks Showing Signs of Potential Defensive Turnaround

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks don't have much to like right now between a three-game losing streak and sitting in last place in the NFC West. But the Seahawks may have turned a corner defensively. The team has held two straight opponents under 350 total yards heading into Sunday’s home game against Jacksonville — although the improvement lost some of its importance with the Seahawks losing both games. It is a major improvement from where the Seahawks were just a few weeks ago, considering they had given up more than 450 yards in four straight games to tie a league record for futility.
After Decorated Career, Lloyd will Savor Final Game with US

Carli Lloyd is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two Women's World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals. She’ll say goodbye when the U.S. team takes the field Tuesday night against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd ranks second in the world for most-ever international appearances, playing in 315 career games. She has scored 134 goals with the United States, third most in the history of the women’s team.
A Win Over Seattle Keeps Los Angeles FC in the Playoff Hunt

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango extended his scoring tear with his seventh goal in four matches, and Los Angeles FC stayed in the MLS playoff race with a 3-0 thrashing of the Western Conference-leading Seattle Sounders. Brian Rodríguez and Latif Blessing scored in the first half as LAFC moved into a seventh-place tie and a temporary playoff spot by goal differential over Vancouver. Seattle struggled while its winless skid stretched to four games. The Sounders are still three points ahead of Kansas City and Colorado atop the conference table, but Sporting has two games in hand and the Rapids have one.
Curry Scores 23, Warriors top Thunder to Remain Unbeaten

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 23 points and the Golden State Warriors remained unbeaten, rallying in the second half to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-98. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and Damion Lee scored 20 for the Warriors, who have opened the season with four straight wins. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting for the winless Thunder. Oklahoma City led by 11 points at halftime and by 12 midway through the third quarter before Golden State began chipping away.
World Series Opener Viewers Up 17.5% Over Last Year’s Low

HOUSTON (AP) — Atlanta’s 6-2 victory over Houston in World Series Game 1 drew an average of 10,811,000 viewers on Fox, up 17.5% from the record low of 9,195,000 for the Los Angeles Dodgers’ opening 8-3 win over Tampa Bay last year. The Braves-Astros number was the second-lowest total to start a Series. Fox said Tuesday night’s game averaged 11,077,000 viewers combined for Fox, Fox Deportes for Spanish-language coverage and Fox’s streaming apps. The game was the most-streamed opener at 273,619, an increase of 82%. Before last year, the low for an opener had been San Francisco’s 7-1 win over Kansas City in 2014.
Kraken Rout: Seattle Topples Montreal 5-1 for First Home Win

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken got their first home win in franchise history, a 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Brandon Tanev scored twice and Jordan Eberle scored his first of the season for Seattle. Tanev has become an unlikely goal-scoring leader for the Kraken with five in seven games. For Montreal, Mike Hoffman scored for a second straight game and Jake Allen had 21 saves, but it was an ugly start to the Canadiens' West Coast trip.
Packers Defeat Washington 24-10 for 6th Straight Victory

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes to three receivers and the Green Bay Packers defeated Washington 24-10 for their sixth consecutive victory. Washington outgained Green Bay 430-304 but had five separate scoreless trips inside the Packers 30-yard line. That includes back-to-back series that ended inside the 5. Before Sunday, Packers opponents had scored touchdowns every single time they reached the red zone. The Packers haven’t lost since falling 38-3 to New Orleans on the season’s opening Sunday. Washington has lost three straight.
Jake Dickert Era Begins, WSU Cougars Focused on BYU & Bowl Season

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State plays the first game of the Jake Dickert era when the Cougars host BYU on Saturday. Dickert is the defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach after Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to comply with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Washington State has won three straight Pac-12 games even amid the turmoil created by Rolovich’s situation. The game Saturday is the final nonconference contest of the regular season for Washington State, which has hopes of qualifying for a bowl game.
WSU BB Coach Kyle Smith Says Cougs On the Rise

(AP) — Washington State basketball coach Kyle Smith says being picked to finish eighth in the Pac-12 this season is a disappointment. The Cougars figure to be improved from the team that surprised doubters by finishing 14-13 last year, the program’s first winning season in nine years. Smith hopes the low expectations will be a chip on the team's shoulders. The Cougars are clearly on the rise. They beat five teams last season that earned berths to the NCAA Tournament, including UCLA, Oregon State and Oregon.
Saints Capitalize on Seahawks’ Mistakes for 13-10 Win

SEATTLE (AP) — Brian Johnson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in his NFL debut, and the New Orleans Saints capitalized on a series of Seattle mistakes for a 13-10 win over the Seahawks. Alvin Kamara carried the load for New Orleans and Jameis Winston made a handful of plays when needed. But the Saints escaped Seattle thanks largely to a series of blunders by the home team. Seattle was flagged for two crucial penalties on New Orleans' deciding drive. Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith fell to 0-2 starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson, and Seattle has lost three straight overall.
Vilified in Sports World, Astros Begin Another World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros are in the World Series for the third time in five years. They go into Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night as the betting favorites in Las Vegas and sure to be cheered at home at Minute Maid Park. But everywhere else, they're seen as villains, considered baseball's biggest cheaters after using an illegal sign-stealing scheme on their way to winning the 2017 championship. Astros star Carlos Correa says the outside noise doesn't motivate the team. There sure is a lot of it when they go on the road, where the team has been heckled, cursed and taunted all season.
Fab Four of July Acquisitions Lead Braves to World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves are in the World Series in no small part thanks to the trades general manager Alex Anthopoulos made during the season. The Braves got outfielders Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler along with reliever Richard Rodriguez in four swaps in the hours before the July 30 trade deadline. Those deals were in addition to the acquisition of outfielder Joc Pederson two weeks earlier. Rosario, Duvall and Pederson combined to drive in 17 of Atlanta’s 28 runs in its six-game NL Championship Series win over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, and Rosario was selected MVP as the Braves advanced to a World Series matchup against the Houston Astros starting Tuesday night.
Brady Tops 600 Career TD Passes, Buccaneers Rout Bears 38-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady became the first player to throw 600 career touchdown passes and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Chicago Bears 38-3 for the best seven-game start in franchise history. The defending Super Bowl champions won their fourth straight game, improving to 6-1 and avenging one of their five regular-season losses from a year ago. Brady completed 20 of 36 passes for 211 yards and four TDs. Mike Evans caught No. 600 and finished with six catches for 76 yards and three TDs. Brady finished with 602 touchdown passes. Bears rookie Justin Fields was sacked four times and threw three interceptions.
Huskies Ready to Battle Winless Arizona Wildcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona played its worst game under first-year coach Jedd Fisch in a 34-0 loss to Colorado that left the Wildcats searching for answers. Their bid to end a school-record 18-game losing streak doesn’t get any easier this week. The Wildcats have to face Washington and they’ll do it after losing two starting quarterbacks to season-ending injuries in consecutive weeks. Will Plummer will start against the Huskies after Gunner Cruz and Jordan McCloud were injured the past two games. The Huskies are coming off two close losses.
Stephen Curry Reaches 5,000 Assists, Warriors Currybeat Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 27 points and became the first player in Warriors franchise history to reach 5,000 assists, helping Golden State improve to 3-0 with a 119-107 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Curry had 10 assists and seven rebounds. The two-time MVP had at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in each of the Warriors’ first two games. Jordan Poole added 22 points, and Draymond Green had 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Harrison Barnes scored 24 points for the Kings, and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and 11 rebounds. They are 1-2.
UCLA Hosts No. 10 Oregon in Pac-12’s Top Game of the Week

No. 10 Oregon visits UCLA on Saturday in what will be one of the top national games of the weekend. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will originate from UCLA’s campus for the first time. It also marks GameDay’s first visit to a Pac-12 game since Oct. 20, 2018, when the show was in Pullman, Washington, for Oregon versus Washington State. UCLA coach Chip Kelly led Oregon for four seasons.
Community Policy