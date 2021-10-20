CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Vaccine Showdown Returns To Court

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe vaccine mandate showdown between the city of Chicago and the...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

Fox 32 Chicago

2 killed, 3 wounded, Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and three others were wounded, in shootings Monday in Chicago including a man who was killed in a shooting in Englewood on the South Side. About 10:47 a.m., he was standing in the 1400 block of West 60th Street when someone fired shots from a red Charger, Chicago police said. The 22-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Times

Chicago police union president calls on cops to defy vaccine mandate

CHICAGO — The head of the Chicago police officers union has called on its members to defy the city’s requirement to report their COVID-19 vaccination status by Friday or be placed on unpaid leave. In the video posted online Tuesday and first reported on by the Chicago Sun-Times, Fraternal Order...
CHICAGO, IL
arcamax.com

Chicago police stalemate over vaccine mandate: What you need to know

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the police union are staring down a stalemate over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Local Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara directed members to defy Friday’s deadline to report their shot status. The mayor warned of discipline if they do. On Friday...
CHICAGO, IL
tribuneledgernews.com

5 things to know about Chicago police vaccine controversy

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the police union are staring down a stalemate over the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Local Fraternal Order of Police president John Catanzara directed members to defy Friday’s deadline to report their shot status. The mayor warned of discipline if they do. On Friday she took...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

As Vaccine Mandate Deadline Looms, Police Staffing in Chicago Remains a Concern

With a vaccine mandate soon going into effect for city employees, Chicago officials are expressing concerns about potential staffing issues among first responders and police officers, even amid assurances that those issues won’t impact the city this weekend. The concern is widespread, as Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John...
CHICAGO, IL
arcamax.com

Mayor goes to court against Chicago police union over its anti-vaccination push, refusal to comply with reporting deadline

CHICAGO — The city of Chicago has filed an injunctive complaint against Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara over his anti-vaccination push. “As Chicago’s Mayor, I cannot and will not stand idly by while the rhetoric of conspiracy theorists threatens the health and safety of Chicago’s residents and first responders,” Lightfoot said. “President Catanzara has time and again deliberately misled our police officers by lying about the requirements of the policy and falsely claiming that there will be no repercussions if officers are insubordinate and refuse to follow a City and Department directive or order.”
CHICAGO, IL
