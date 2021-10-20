Chicago Police Vaccine Showdown Returns To Court

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning about a string of carjackings, in which someone called to have food delivered to the same South Austin neighborhood address three times this month, and then robbed the delivery driver and stole their car. Three times since Oct. 8, someone called to order food to 1051 N. Menard Av., and when the delivery driver arrived, they were robbed and carjacked. The carjackings happened: On Oct. 8, around 11:30 p.m. On Oct. 12, around 2 a.m. On Oct. 23, around 8:30 p.m. The carjacker is described as a black man between 18 and 30 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11, and...

