CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dak Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week After Overtime Win Against The Patriots

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxzxI_0cXE0xW800

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after he led the team to a rare 35-29 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Dak had 445 passing yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winning 35-yarder to CeeDee Lamb. It was on that touchdown throw when Dak suffered a calf strain that left him in a walking boot after the game. Coaches said an MRI confirmed, but both Dak and they are optimistic and him playing at Minnesota on October 31. Dallas has a bye this week.

The Cowboys’ thrilling end of regulation and overtime game against the patriots was CBS’ most-watched October game in the national game window since 2015. The viewership peaked as the teams traded touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, with nearly 30 million viewers tuning in.

This is the fourth time Dak has won the Player of the Week award in his career.

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

The Seahawks Signed A New Quarterback On Wednesday

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks learned that Russell Wilson would have to miss an extended period of time due to a finger injury. With him out for at least the next month, the front office has decided to bring in another quarterback as an insurance policy. On Wednesday, the Seahawks...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Brett Favre Said About Dak Prescott

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre had some pretty lofty praise for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott earlier this week. Favre, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, is a big fan of what he’s seeing from the Cowboys quarterback. Dallas is 2-1 on the season, coming off back-to-back wins...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Disappointing News On Michael Thomas

The New Orleans Saints have been noticeably lacking depth at wide receiver through the first couple weeks of the 2021 regular season. Much of that is due to the absence of former All-Pro pass-catcher Michael Thomas. Thomas has been sidelined on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list since the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

Breaking: Browns Announce Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

On Wednesday morning, the Cleveland Browns announced an official decision on starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. He will NOT start Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos. Mayfield has been dealing with a significant injury to his non-throwing shoulder that will cause him to miss the game. With Mayfield officially out,...
NFL
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed A New Running Back

The New Orleans Saints lost back-up running back Tony Jones Jr. to an ankle injury during Sunday’s loss to the New York Giants and have already made a move to add depth at the position. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Saints signed 24-year-old Ryquell Armstead to their practice squad...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football#Dak Named#North Texas#Nfc Players#Ceedee Lamb#Mri
97.3 ESPN

Report: Several Teams Calling Eagles About Two Names

The Eagle are without tight end Dallas Goedert on Thursday night, meaning Zach Ertz will be the primary tight end target in the passing game. However moving forward the tandem could be split up for good. Eagles Coverage: Jalen Hurts can enter elite company vs Tampa. "Several teams around the...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Warning For Teams Playing The Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have quickly proven that they have one of the best offenses in the NFL through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. With Dak Prescott back under center and a talented, deep group of skill players, the NFC East club is well positioned to keep pace in any shoot-out this year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, Reacts To Living In Detroit

Just over a year ago, HBO’s Hard Knocks featured the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers – but it wasn’t a football player that stole the show. That role belonged to model Christen Harper, who captured the audience’s attention. The girlfriend of former Rams quarterback Jared Goff, Harper made a lasting impression on fans and has since taken over the modeling world.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
81K+
Followers
16K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy