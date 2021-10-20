Dak Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week After Overtime Win Against The Patriots

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

The honor comes after he led the team to a rare 35-29 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Dak had 445 passing yards and three touchdowns — including the game-winning 35-yarder to CeeDee Lamb. It was on that touchdown throw when Dak suffered a calf strain that left him in a walking boot after the game. Coaches said an MRI confirmed, but both Dak and they are optimistic and him playing at Minnesota on October 31. Dallas has a bye this week.

The Cowboys’ thrilling end of regulation and overtime game against the patriots was CBS’ most-watched October game in the national game window since 2015. The viewership peaked as the teams traded touchdowns late in the fourth quarter, with nearly 30 million viewers tuning in.

This is the fourth time Dak has won the Player of the Week award in his career.