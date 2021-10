The 26th UN Climate Change Conference begins on Halloween. We should be frightened. So far global leaders have failed to take the action necessary to avert climate disaster. Oregon leadership is scant better. The Climate Protection Program, designed to clamp down on statewide greenhouse gas emissions, proposes to exempt the six largest GHG emitters in the state. That’s right. Gas-fired energy plants will not be part of the program. The gas industry says it’s doing enough already. Where have we heard that before?

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO