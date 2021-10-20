CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

SafeMoon price respects bullish pattern, targets $0.0000023

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSafeMoon price has respected the ascending bottom of a bullish triangle again on Tuesday. Bulls in SafeMoon are seizing the opportunity to enter again, and price action is trading higher today. Prices now target the base of the triangle, near $0.00000233. SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) is telling quite a bullish story...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bitcoin price crash sees hundreds of billions wiped from crypto market

The price of bitcoin has crashed on Wednesday morning, dropping by thousands of dollars in the space of just a few minutes.The cryptocurrency fell below $59,000 following the flash crash, down more than $5,000 from the levels it was trading at earlier this week.The latest price drop comes less than a week after BTC hit a new all-time high of close to $67,000.Follow The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketBlockchain data suggests today’s price crash is partly fuelled by long-term holders taking some profits, which typically happens after bitcoin hits a new all-time high.Any sudden dip in price...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Thorchain price analysis: RUNE Token Retests Bullish Breakout

The RUNE token chart displayed a bullish crossover of the 50-and-100-day EMA. The RUNE/BTC pair traded at 0.000207 BTC, with a gain of 3.03%. The 24-hour trading volume in The RUNE token is $122.2 Million, indicating a 23$ fall. As mentioned in my previous article on Thorchain, the RUNE token...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

SushiSwap Price Analysis: THE PRICE IS NEAR THE RESISTANCE AND A DESCENDING TRIANGLE PATTERN IN THE 4HR CHART

LONG TERM VIEW:- In the daily time interval, we can see the Sushi token price is near the resistance as the bulls are trying their best to break it, and the bears are trying their best to push them down. As the 20MA is below the 100MA and that’s a bearish move. Let’s look at the technical indicator to see if the price will break the resistance or not. First, we can see the MACD, which is showing green histograms as the MACD line is above the signal line. Also, there is no sign that lines will change their direction. In addition to that, we can see the RSI is in the neutral zone near 54, and the RSI line is pointing sideways, which means that the bulls and bears are giving each other a good fight. Lastly, we can see the Moving average as the 20MA is below the 100MA and the 50MA is heading towards the 100MA, which is a bearish sign.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Triangle
FXStreet.com

Microsoft News and Analysis: After Q1 fiscal earnings, MSFT price rises above R2 pivot, targets $330

Microsoft beats revenue estimates by $1.3 billion. MSFT average price target rises to $351.95. The software giant stock has traded within ascending trend channel all year. Microsoft did what it typically does, beating Wall Street estimates for the first fiscal quarter of 2022 on Tuesday after the market closed. Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.27, comfortably above expectations of $2.08. Revenue came in at $45.3 billion, above analyst consensus of $44 billion, for a 22% gain YoY.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Axie Infinity faces free fall from sellers, AXS positioned for a deeper crash to $100

Axie Infinity price drops below two key Ichimoku support levels. Massive, open space with little support below $115. The threat of a further 30% drop is increasingly likely. Axie Infinity price experienced a sharp drop in line with the rest of the cryptocurrency market. Buyers have stepped in to support Axie Infinity near the bottom of a high volume node, but a daily close below the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen could trigger some significant selling.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside hinges on 0.7500 breakdown

AUD/USD takes offers to snap three-day uptrend, sellers attack monthly support line. Hidden bullish divergence keeps buyers hopeful, 100-DMA adds to the downside filters. AUD/USD refreshes intraday low with 0.7502 marking the first negative daily performance in four during Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair sellers battle with an ascending support line from September 30.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, SafeMoon & Cardano — Asian Wrap 27 Oct

Litecoin price has entered a tight congestion zone since the initial spike above the Cloud on October 20th. The trading range has been limited to the Tenkan-Sen at $196 above and Senkou Span B at $188 below. Thus, Litecoin has prime conditions for a bullish expansion move to occur, but bulls are unable or unwilling to make that happen.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

SafeMoon price to surge to $0.0000038 before finding resistance

SafeMoon price extends October rally to gains beyond 145%. Despite the massive rally, SafeMoon remains a massive underperformer. SafeMoon could extend another 30% higher before finding sellers. SafeMoon price has made some astounding progress in October, rallying over 145% from the lowest open in its history on the first day...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

CHZ Token Price Bounced From Crucial EMA With A Bullish Engulfing Candle

The CHZ token chart shows a bullish crossover of the 20-and-50 EMA. The CHZ/BTC pair was trading at 0.000005458 BTC with a gain of 5.33%. The 24-hour trading volume in the CHZ token is $288.7 Million, indicating an 88.81% hike. As mentioned in my previous article on Chiliz, The CHZ...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stratasys Shares Gain As Craig-Hallum Turns Bullish, Bumps Up Price Target By 55%

Craig-Hallum analyst Greg Palm upgraded Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $42, up from $27, implying a 23% upside. Over recent weeks, conversations with resellers, industry consultants, competitors, and customers have made the analyst more confident in the potential reaccelerating growth at Stratasys, which isn't fully reflected in the stock yet.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Silver price outlook: is the bullish industrial demand outlook still valid?

Silver price is hovering around $24.50 after moving past the crucial level of $24 a week ago. Metals Focus, which is bullish about the metal, predicted its price to average at $27.30. With the slowed industrial activity, the forecast appears far from reach, though not impossible. Silver price movements in...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

KeyBanc Lifts Fortinet Price Target Price By 14%

KeyBanc analyst Michael Turits raised the price target on Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) to $370 from $324, implying 11.5% upside, and reiterated an Overweight. The rating follows vigorous Q3 checks, the expectation for minimal supply chain disruption, and solid VAR survey results. The analyst notes that his Q3 VAR survey saw...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

SafeMoon price presents buy opportunity before 35% gains

SafeMoon price coils up under a crucial resistance level at $0.00000239. A sudden burst in buying pressure that shatters this barrier can kick-start a 35% ascent. In some cases, SAFEMOON could pull back to $0.00000198 or $0.00000175 support floors. SafeMoon price is grappling with the last hurdle before a leg-up...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Binance Coin Price Analysis: BNB/USD is bullish for the next 24 hours

Binance Coin price analysis is bullish today. BNB/USD slowly moved higher overnight. BNB/USD is currently trading at $479. Binance Coin is currently in a strong uptrend, and the $470 support still holds. Later today, we anticipate BNB/USD to move back toward the $510 mark and complete the several-day retracement. On...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK rejected at $31, after a successful bullish episode

Chainlink price analysis is bearish today. Support for LINK/USD is present at $28.6. The nearest resistance for LINK is found at $34.8. The Chainlink price analysis is bearish today, as the LINK/USD got a rejection at $31.4 following a successful bullish swing. Selling pressure is high up to the $31 range, and LINK must get enough consolidation to push through this resistance for further rise. LINK is still trading below the level of the 7th September flash crash, and if it breaks above this current resistance level then, the next target will be $34.8 for LINK bulls.
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crucial Pattern Spells Doom, $56K Vital For BTC

Bitcoin price action looks scary as it spells out a double-top pattern on the daily chart. The largest cryptocurrency is now exposed to a downside target of $56, 000. IntoTheBlock’s IOMAP model suggests that the BTC is sitting on strong support around the $56,000 support zone. Bitcoin price is currently...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy