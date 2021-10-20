CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shake (Shake, Shake) Your Amaro

By Brad Thomas Parsons
Punch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplying the "shakerato" method to your favorite amaro can turn it into a whole new kind of nightcap. Frothy and bitter cold, the Caffè Shakerato—Italy’s take on iced coffee—is an effortless way to upgrade your afternoon caffeine fix. Born in Puglia in the 1950s, the simple serve of shaken espresso or...

punchdrink.com

ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

Mini Boston cream pies for dessert: Try the recipe

Please palates this Thanksgiving with mini Boston cream pies in chocolate-covered Phyllo shells. "When coming up with the recipe for mini Boston cream pies, I wanted something that was simple to make and used staple kitchen ingredients," Bernice Baran, the baker and blogger behind Baran Bakery tells Fox News. "I...
RECIPES
hobokengirl.com

Cali Shakes + Juice Bar Opens in The Heights

California Shakes & Juice Bar has officially opened in Jersey City. With four other locations in the Garden State, this makes the first location in North Jersey. Located at 490 Central Avenue, Cali Shakes brings a combination of shakes, smoothies, bowls, and juices to the ever-growing Heights. Read on to learn more about Cali Shakes.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
runeatrepeat.com

Easy Date Shake Recipe

When I was in college my best friend moved to Palm Springs, about two hours east of the LA suburbs where we grew up. I went to a local university and lived at home which was great for saving money but not for new experiences. So, I loved driving out to visit her because even though it doesn’t seem far – it was very different from home.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

Disneyland Is Bringing Back a Shake COVERED In Halloween Candy!

Halloween is a VERY big deal at Disneyland, and when it comes to doing the spooky season right, Disneyland is in the “go big or go home” category!. From the fun decorations in BOTH parks to a huge variety of snacks to the Oogie Boogie Bash, Halloween season at Disneyland resort is always a lot of fun. AND speaking of spooky snacks…
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

Gordon Ramsay Feels the Heat as TikToker Burns His Grilled Cheese Recipe

Gordon Ramsay knows a thing or two about food. From his iconic recipes, such as his signature beef Wellington, to his countless cookbooks and cooking show appearances, Ramsay has built a legacy in the kitchen. But according to TikTok account @dishedit, the Michelin-starred chef could use some more practice in making a grilled cheese sandwich.
RECIPES
14850.com

Burger and fries with your shake? Meet the new Purity Ice Cream.

Shortly after celebrating their 85th birthday earlier this year, Purity Ice Cream’s owners, Heather and Bruce Lane, announced they were ready to retire and sell the business. Now, the iconic eatery’s new owners are rolling out a food menu that perfectly suits the west end scoop shop vibe. “Super, super...
ITHACA, NY
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Snapchat is taking over an NYC Shake Shack

Social media platform Snapchat is taking over a New York City Shake Shack until Thursday. The Snap Shack event at the fast casual’s Hudson Yards location is timed to the city’s Advertising Week meet-up. At the Snap Shack, augmented reality is being used to create “an immersive social gathering spot,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Food & Wine

Shake up Your Fall Cooking With These Squash Recipes

Until last fall, my go-to squash recipe was roasted diced butternut, like clockwork. And while yes, it's reliably delicious, I was fast approaching butternut burnout. Then one cool fall Saturday, as I was wandering through my local farmers market, I found myself surrounded by squash: comically large blue Hubbards, jack-o'-lantern-ready pumpkins, and gourds in countless shades and shapes—green, orange, and yellow; oblong, round, and hourglass-shaped, with whimsical, knotty stems and stripy skin. My curiosity was piqued—what had I been missing? Inspired, I gathered a cornucopia of gourds, pumpkins, and squash and lugged them back to my apartment. After diving into gardening guides, seeking advice from chefs, and cooking joyfully for days in my tiny kitchen, I discovered a wide world of flavor, texture, and delicious possibility beyond my beloved butternut.
RECIPES
sunset.com

Get Stirring and Shaking: Gifts for the At-Home Mixologists in Your Life

The gifts that keep the drinks coming and the glasses full!. Whether you’re shopping for a friend who has the most well-stocked bar cart in the game or one who needs a hand at making better drinks at home, we’ve got you covered for each type of mixologist in your life. Give the gift your happy-hour obsessed friends want with our curated selection of gifts. Each of these gifts is sure to have them shaking, mixing, stirring, and serving drinks in the utmost style.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

The 10 Rules for Cooking Perfect Pasta, According to Acclaimed Chef Missy Robbins

I’ve never been a fan of rules. If I were, I probably wouldn’t have ended up in this career. But in pasta cooking, there are several I consider indisputable and essential—rules so easy to follow, so logical, even I don’t mind living by them. Do not put oil in the water I wish I could go back in time and reprimand the first person who put this advice to writing. Please do not do this. You want your pasta to absorb the sauce; adding oil pitches a barrier that prevents that from happening. Do add salt to your pot . . . and...
RECIPES
Punch

Dew the Suze

Fanta Orange and mezcal. Grape soda and green Chartreuse. Mountain Dew and Suze. These bartender-backed highballs play by their own rules. “I don’t think I’ve had a Mountain Dew in two decades,” says Sother Teague in an Instagram video posted earlier this month, as the New York bartender married a pour of Suze, a gentian amaro, with the brashest of American sodas. The offbeat idea was born at a recent backyard barbecue as Teague and his friends tried to brainstorm a cocktail and corresponding name to match the genius of the Ferrari (fernet and Campari) and Maserati (mezcal and Ramazzotti). After some unsuccessful spitballing, someone suggested: Why not a Mountain Suze?
DRINKS
Orlando Sentinel

Dressed in deep-sea darkness, artisan linguine is delicious drama in the dish

Hot coffee. Tahitian pearls. Little dresses. All things that are better in black. And to this arguably provocative list, for the spooky season — and especially for seafood — I’ll add artisan linguine, as well. Why not angel hair? Or bucatini? For one thing, linguine — long, lithe, dinner-level satisfying — comes from the Italian word lingua, which means tongue. It’s also the preferred pasta ...
ORLANDO, FL
TrendHunter.com

Blended Seasonal QSR Shakes

The Arby's Caramel Cinnamon Shake is a new addition to the QSR brand's menu that will provide patrons with a way to satisfy their craving for a sweet treat. The shake is achieved with the flavors of caramel and cinnamon that have been merged together in the base before being topped with whipped cream along with a sprinkling of cinnamon. The indulgent shake follows on the transition from lighter fare to more substantial flavors as we head into the cold weather months, but maintains a chilled format for a familiar experience.
FOOD & DRINKS

